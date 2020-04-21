'Killing the Game': 6 Celeb Men Growing and Shaving 'Staches During the Coronavirus Pandemic
To shave or not to shave while social distancing, that is the question
Mark Consuelos
While helping his wife, Kelly Ripa, co-host Live with Kelly & Ryan, Consuelos introduced the world to the newest member of the Ripa-Consuelos family: his mustache.
“You know my dad had a mustache," Consuelos said, "And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back,” the actor shared. “Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.”
His wife said that she doesn't mind the quarantine 'stache: “I can take it or leave it, I like it both ways.”
His kids, however, are a tougher sell ... “They say I look like an aging porn star," Consuelos told viewers.
Armie Hammer
The Call Me by Your Name actor showed off a drastic haircut and bold new mustache on Instagram while social distancing in the Cayman Islands.
The actor debuted a new mohawk and handlebar mustache in an Instagram mirror selfie, wearing a fringe cutoff T-shirt paired with pastel swim trunks.
“Killing the game,” Hammer captioned the funny photo.
Colin Jost
Jost had to shave his new salt-and-pepper beard for the virtual Saturday Night Live episode, but luckily for us, he shared a photo of his new look before shaving it off.
SNL shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the transformation on Instagram, during which Jost said he was told to shave for the show because he “looks old.”
“I’m about to do a segment we like to call, ‘Colin Shaves,' ” he said at the beginning of the clip, before jokingly thanking his “sponsors”: toothpaste, showers and toilet paper.
Jim Carrey
The actor is not only growing out his beard while social distancing, he's doing a day-by-day documentation of the process.
Carrey tweeted, "I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether"
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
On top of dying his hair silver and completing his transformation to silver fox, the usually clean-shaven former Bachelor has been sporting some scruff lately!
Jeff Foxworthy
Technically, Foxworthy's not growing a mustache, but he did shave his signature 'stache off for the first time in 40 years.
The comedian captioned a photo of his newly shaved face, "First time I’ve shaved my mustache in 40 years...clearly I’m bored in quarantine."