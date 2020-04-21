'Killing the Game': 6 Celeb Men Growing and Shaving 'Staches During the Coronavirus Pandemic

To shave or not to shave while social distancing, that is the question

By Andrea Wurzburger
April 21, 2020 07:00 PM

Mark Consuelos 

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty; Live with Kelly and Ryan

While helping his wife, Kelly Ripa, co-host Live with Kelly & Ryan, Consuelos introduced the world to the newest member of the Ripa-Consuelos family: his mustache. 

“You know my dad had a mustache," Consuelos said, "And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back,” the actor shared. “Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.”

His wife said that she doesn't mind the quarantine 'stache: “I can take it or leave it, I like it both ways.”

His kids, however, are a tougher sell ... “They say I look like an aging porn star," Consuelos told viewers. 

Armie Hammer

Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Armie Hammer/Instagram

The Call Me by Your Name actor showed off a drastic haircut and bold new mustache on Instagram while social distancing in the Cayman Islands

The actor debuted a new mohawk and handlebar mustache in an Instagram mirror selfie, wearing a fringe cutoff T-shirt paired with pastel swim trunks.

“Killing the game,” Hammer captioned the funny photo.

Colin Jost 

Colin Jost/Instagram

Jost had to shave his new salt-and-pepper beard for the virtual Saturday Night Live episode, but luckily for us, he shared a photo of his new look before shaving it off. 

SNL shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the transformation on Instagram, during which Jost said he was told to shave for the show because he “looks old.”

“I’m about to do a segment we like to call, ‘Colin Shaves,' ” he said at the beginning of the clip, before jokingly thanking his “sponsors”: toothpaste, showers and toilet paper.

Jim Carrey 

Jim Carrey/Twitter (2)

The actor is not only growing out his beard while social distancing, he's doing a day-by-day documentation of the process. 

Carrey tweeted, "I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether"

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Paul Archuleta/Getty; Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram

On top of dying his hair silver and completing his transformation to silver fox, the usually clean-shaven former Bachelor has been sporting some scruff lately! 

Jeff Foxworthy

Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Jeff Foxworthy/Instagram

Technically, Foxworthy's not growing a mustache, but he did shave his signature 'stache off for the first time in 40 years.

The comedian captioned a photo of his newly shaved face, "First time I’ve shaved my mustache in 40 years...clearly I’m bored in quarantine." 

