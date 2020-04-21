'Killing the Game': 6 Celeb Men Growing and Shaving 'Staches During the Coronavirus Pandemic

While helping his wife, Kelly Ripa, co-host Live with Kelly & Ryan, Consuelos introduced the world to the newest member of the Ripa-Consuelos family: his mustache.

“You know my dad had a mustache," Consuelos said, "And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back,” the actor shared. “Because he had a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.”

His wife said that she doesn't mind the quarantine 'stache: “I can take it or leave it, I like it both ways.”

His kids, however, are a tougher sell ... “They say I look like an aging porn star," Consuelos told viewers.