The 20 Best Makeup Tips from Pros

Whether you choose a vibrant color like actress Lili Reinhart's or something more neutral, the trick, says her pro Melissa Hernandez, is to "relax your eye when building the shape of your wing. Avoid tugging your skin because the shape will likely change once you let go." Hernandez completed the look with a few coats of mascara.

Lili Reinhart in Claropsyche Sketch Paint. Top off with a few coats of CoverGirl mascara.