The 20 Best Makeup Tips from Pros
Celebrity makeup artists swear by these simple tricks for a flawless look
Massage Your Face
"Skin care is half of the makeup process," says pro Gita Bass. "I start with a hydrating sheet mask, and while it's on, I use this vibrating tool to depuff and sculpt the skin."
Buy It! Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar, $195; sephora.com
Dab on Eye Cream
Even the best concealer can't hide puffy eyes. Deflate your bags with a caffeine-infused eye serum. Pro Ash K Holm likes this one, which has a cooling applicator.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum, $68; charlottetilbury.com
Smooth Your Skin
Primer—which goes on after your moisturizer and before foundation—is worth the extra step for a perfect makeup application. This one hydrates skin and adds a bit of glow, says pro Genevieve Herr.
Buy It! Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer, $35; lancome-usa.com
Brighten Under Eyes
Before putting on foundation, apply a concealer that's one to two shades lighter than your foundation to hide dark circles, says pro Keita Moore.
Buy It! Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $10; ulta.com
Upgrade Your Base
If you have fine lines or wrinkles (who doesn't?), switch to a foundation with skin-plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid for a dewy finish, says pro Kate Synnott.
Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Skincaring Foundation, $42; elizabetharden.com
Blend, Blend, Blend
Whether you apply foundation with your fingers or a brush, finish blending it with a damp sponge, says pro Gita Bass. Don't forget your neck, chest and ears.
Buy It! Beautyblender Papaya, $20; beautyblender.com
Spot Treat
Here's pro Hinako's trick for covering a blemish: Apply concealer, let it set, then apply your foundation as normal. If the blemish is still visible, add another layer of concealer.
Buy It! Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer, $31; sephora.com
Stick to One Color
Monochromatic makeup—like the allover peach look actress Sadie Sink showed off on page 76—is very of-the-moment. Keep the blush, shadow and lipstick sheer so you have a wash of color, says pro Quinn Murphy.
Sadie Sink wears Chanel Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tissé Vendôme, plus Nars Cosmetics Blush in Sex Appeal and Audacious Lipstick in Juliette.
Enhance Your Cheeks
The only blush application technique you need: Use a fluffy brush to create a 'W' shape across the nose from the high point of one cheekbone to the other, says pro Mariela Bagnato. "It creates a lifting effect."
Buy It! Mary Kay Chromafusion Blush, $14; marykay.com
Add Some Glow
When it comes to highlighter, focus on your cheekbones and temples while keeping the front of your cheeks matte, says pro Sir John. He loves a liquid formula for a natural look.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, $16; lorealparisusa.com
Get Precise with Liner
Whether you choose a vibrant color like actress Lili Reinhart's or something more neutral, the trick, says her pro Melissa Hernandez, is to "relax your eye when building the shape of your wing. Avoid tugging your skin because the shape will likely change once you let go." Hernandez completed the look with a few coats of mascara.
Lili Reinhart in Claropsyche Sketch Paint. Top off with a few coats of CoverGirl mascara.
Learn to Tightline
What is it? Applying eyeliner on the water line of the upper eyelid. It's the easiest way to make your eyes stand out without a lot of eye shadow. Pro Ernesto Casillas says a brown or black shade
"makes the lashes look thicker and the eye more defined."
Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil, $29; patmcgrath.com
Make Your Eyes Sparkle
Fluff Your Brows
Brushing up your brows is an easy way to make them appear fuller. Pro Stephen Moleski filled in actress Josie Totah's arches with brow powder. Then Moleski combed the hairs upward and out, and locked in the shape with a clear waterproof product.
Josie Totah wears EyebrowQueen Brow Palette in Med Brown and Brow Fix.
Amp Up Your Lashes
Before you sweep mascara through lashes, twirl the brush a few times at the base to give the roots a major boost, says pro Cassandra Garcia.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Smokey Eye Mascara, $32; bobbibrowncosmetics.com
Fake It
When you want to go glam, add individual lashes, says pro Grace Pae. Make it easy by applying mascara first so you can see where there are sparse spots to fill in.
Buy It! Ardell DuraLash Medium Black, $5.50; ardellshop.com
Get Extra Shine
Pro Kelly Bellevue created this lacquered look on actress Denée Benton by layering clear gloss over a richly pigmented liquid lipstick. For a mess-proof application, let the base color dry before applying gloss on top.
Denée Benton wears Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored and M.A.C Cosmetics
Line Your Lips
Lip liner can enhance the shape of your lips; and filling them in all over creates a long-lasting base that will keep your lipstick from migrating and maintain the intensity of the color, says pro Rebecca Restrepo.
Buy It! Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner, $18; buxomcosmetics.com
Pump Up The Volume
Choose a hydrating lipstick or gloss to make lips look plump. "This one gives them a gorgeous shine without being too sticky," says pro Lucky Bromhead.
Buy It! Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Lip Gloss, $24; toofaced.com
Lock It Down
Pro Ernesto Casillas has a two-part method for making makeup last hours. First, use a powder puff to gently press translucent powder into the skin. (This also helps smooth pores, Casillas says.) Then mist a mattifying setting spray on the skin.
Buy It! One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, $30; onesizebeauty.com