The Luxury Moisturizing Cream Kate Hudson Is 'Hooked On' Is on Sale at Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s much-anticipated Anniversary Sale is officially underway — and to no surprise, things are already showing up as sold out (yikes!). That’s because the sale technically started in early August, though the deals were only shoppable by Nordy Card members. But as of Wednesday, the markdowns officially opened up to the general public and it’s safe to say everyone strapped on their shopping shoes (or, well, shopping fingers) to press “add to cart” as quickly as possible on these once-a-year deals.
This annual event is like a holiday for the shopping obsessive, and it’s safe to say that plenty of people work on their wishlist months in advance (us included!). After all, with a sale as good as this one — which also boasts a high sell-out rate — a strategic plan to get those coveted goods is a must. The items we’re currently eyeing? Anything and everything that’s received some love from Hollywood darlings.
We love finding a celeb-approved product at Nordstrom, but do you know what we love more? Spotting said celeb-approved item on sale at Nordstrom . And right now, tons of items that have been worn (or carried or used) by the likes of Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Hudson are majorly marked down. In other words, these are the products you should be adding to your online shopping cart — because when they’ve earned stamps of approval from Hollywood’s most in-the-know, you can trust they’re good.
Keep scrolling to shop all the best celeb-loved items on super sale at Nordstrom , from Markle-loved Hunter boots to Aniston’s undies of choice (ehem, Hanky Panky ).
Buy It! La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection, $340 (orig. $509); nordstrom.com
Ah, good ol’ La Mer: It’s the luxury skincare brand that’s won countless awards and has perhaps the biggest celeb fan base of all. That said, it’s also one of the pricest. But that hasn’t stopped Kate Hudson from refreshing her tub of La Mer’s best-selling Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream. After all, it was the first quality beauty product she used (her mom, Goldie Hawn first gifted it to her 20 years ago) and she’s been hooked ever since. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to test out La Mer’s goodies , now’s the time. For $340, you can try an assortment of the brand’s top-rated moisturizing products, like the Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream and The Regenerating Serum.
Buy It! Hanky Panky Retro High Waist Thong, $16.90 (orig. $23); nordstrom.com
It wasn’t until a few months ago that we found out what Jennifer Aniston wears underneath her jeans — but we’re so happy we know now, because it’s the game-changing undergarment addition we didn’t know we needed. During a Q & A with Interview, Aniston revealed that she was wearing a pair of Hanky Panky undies — undies that have been trademarked as The World’s Most Comfortable Thong. If you don’t want to go commando but do want that near-naked feel, Hanky Panky’s undies are your answer (they’re soft, light, comfy), and tons of styles are on super sale at Nordstrom right now.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
There’s perhaps no legging beloved in Hollywood as much as Spanx’s Booty Boost Active Leggings . Practically every celeb owns a pair, from Kourtney Kardashian to Jennifer Garner, and once you slip them on, you’ll fall in love with their shaping and butt-lifting powers. Trust: You’ll never want to wear another pair again — and for a limited time, you can snag the $98 leggings for just under $65.
Buy It! Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com
If you haven’t yet slipped into a pair of Hunter’s iconic rain boots , now’s the best time to test them out, as this packable pair is currently more than $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Sleek, simple, but oh-so practical, these weather-resistant shoes have also amassed an impressive celeb fanbase, one that includes Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, and Jennifer Garner.
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Loop Fringe Throw Blanket, $119.90 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com
Everyone could benefit from a little extra coziness in their lives right now, and that’s why we think you’ll be very interested in scooping up this ultra-snug blanket from Chrissy Teigen-approved Barefoot Dreams . Earlier this year, Teigen went so far as to say that “nothing else compares” to this super soft blanket which, unsurprisingly, caused it to sell out. Now, you can scoop up a fringed version of the Teigen-loved blanket at $60 off the original price.
Buy It! T3 Midnight Blue Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer, $155 (orig. $235); nordstrom.com
We all dream of having Amal Clooney’s voluminous, shiny locks, and thanks to Nordstorm’s Anniversary Sale, you’re sure to be one step close to achieving the dream. According to Clooney’s hair stylist, this top-rated T3 Digital Hair Dryer is the secret to her iconic blowouts — and right now, it’s on sale at Nordstrom for a reasonable $155 (it originally goes for a cool $235).
Buy It! S’Well Smokey Quartz 17-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $22.90 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com
We love spotting what celebs wear to the gym – ehem, like those Spanx Booty Boost Leggings or light-as-air Hoka One One sneakers — but what’s just as interesting to us is seeing the accessory they carry along with them. Water is obviously a must, and tons of celebs, like Jennifer Garner, like to stay hydrated with S’Well’s stainless steel bottles that keep drinks cool for up to 24 hours.
Buy It! 42 Gold Charmed Pointed Toe Mule, $54.90 (orig. $88.95); nordstrom.com
Everyone loves the convenience of an easy-to-slip-on mule, and this gorgeous, woven pair by 42 Gold (which Jenna Dewan owns) are the perfect transition shoe as the temperatures drop. They’re made from a leather upper and feature a pointed-toe front that goes great with maxi dresses or cropped jeans.
