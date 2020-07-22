Birkenstocks Are Majorly Marked Down at This Sale You Probably Haven’t Heard About Yet

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are certain celeb-loved items that just never seem to go on sale — and one such essential is good ol’ Birkenstocks. The ultimate comfort shoe that’s been around for more than 50 years (they were introduced in the U.S. in 1966), Birkenstocks have seen their fair share of controversy. But nevertheless, this OG “ugly” trendy shoe, with its signature cork sole and two-strap buckle design, has been a favorite among Hollywood darlings for years. But anyone looking to shop on a budget may have nixed the thought of adding the slip-on shoe into their footwear lineup — until now.

Gilt’s super secret Birkenstock sale just dropped crazy good deals on the tried-and-true slide. Not familiar with Gilt? Basically, it’s every fashion editor’s best-kept secret for scoring designer items for way, way less than usual. All you have to do to get access to these exclusive prices is sign up for a free Gilt account. Enter your email and pick a password, and the world will be your oyster!

Gilt’s Birkenstock sale — which means slides starting at $59.99 — officially starts now and will run until Saturday, July 25, though we’re fairly certain styles won’t stay in stock that long. Most Gilt sales draw masses, which means inventory is gone in one fell swoop. So if you’ve had your mind set on scoring a pair of Birks, which act as the perfect at-home and outdoor shoe during the warm-weather season, now’s your best chance. They’re on sale, after all, guys, and this doesn’t happen often.

Below, shop the Birkenstocks on sale at Gilt right now, from the iconic Arizona style every celeb wears to these white leather ones that certainly won't slip off. But remember: Don’t wait to press “add to cart” on these, but maybe do wait to tell your friend about this secret shopping event.

