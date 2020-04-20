Kendall Jenner, Charlize Theron, and More Stars Have Been Wearing These Comfortable Sandals for Years

Image zoom

There’s one type of footwear that Hollywood’s most stylish celebrities can agree on — and it’s probably not what you’d expect. No, we’re not talking about either the various styles of sneakers that stars have been displaying as of late or their go-to designer heels for red carpet events. Instead, we’re referring to a somewhat controversial (and affordable!) sandal brand that celebs have sported for years: Birkenstock.

Easy to wear and ultra-comfortable, Birkenstock sandals may be considered “ugly” fashion to some. But according to the slew of stars who own them, they are nothing short of essential. Everyone from supermodel Kendall Jenner to actresses like Naomi Watts and Julianne Moore have been seen wearing the brand’s best-selling Arizona sandals. Even Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines is a known major fan of the chunky buckled style. Known most famously for its ultra-soft footbed, Birkenstock sandals are the perfect way to add comfort to your wardrobe without sacrificing style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: One of Meghan Markle's Go-To Shoe Designers Is Having Its First-Ever Online Sample Sale

As luck would have it, you can find plenty of the brand’s most popular styles at two of our all-time favorite retailers: Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Whether you’re looking for a classic brown suede version like Jenner’s or an all-white style similar to Charlize Theron’s, you’re sure to find a pair that you, your wallet, and your feet will love.

Scroll down to shop six of our favorite celebrity-inspired Birkenstock sandals for spring now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona White Eva Slide Sandal, $44.95; nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal, $44.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $99.95; norstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona White Birko-Flor Sandal, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Sandal, $134.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $149.95; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.