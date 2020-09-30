The Ultra-Soft Robes, Blankets, and Slippers Loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, and More Stars

When they’re not busy filming reality television shows, posing for high-fashion photoshoots, or launching their own line of sparkling canned cocktails, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Shay Mitchell can be found hanging out in ridiculously soft pieces from none other than Malibu-based loungewear brand Barefoot Dreams.
You may already be familiar with the brand thanks to Chrissy Teigen, who professed her love for its plush throw blankets on Twitter last year, but if not, let us introduce you. Barefoot Dreams is known for its luxuriously soft collection of clothing, accessories, and blankets, and it’s a top-selling brand around the world — so it should come as no surprise that Hollywood A-listers are such big fans. What may surprise you, though, is just how affordable the celebrity-loved label actually is. In fact, you can even shop some of the exact styles loved by Kardashian, Hadid, Mitchell, and Teigen for under $100 at Nordstrom and Amazon.
Just recently, Kardashian and Mitchell both posted pictures of themselves wearing the top-rated CozyChic Robe from Barefoot Dreams on Instagram, which you can score for just $99 at Nordstrom. The cushy robe is made from the brand’s machine-washable polyester microfiber that won’t shrink or pill. It’s so popular that it’s sold out numerous times.
New mom Gigi Hadid was spotted on Instagram wearing the $64 Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Malibu Slippers, which are made from the same buttery-soft polyester microfiber material to keep your feet warm and cozy, plus they’re lined with a memory foam insole for added comfort. The slippers are perfect for wearing indoors or outdoors — like Hadid is seen doing — thanks to a durable rubber sole.
And if you’re in the market for a plush new throw, there’s the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket that Chrissy Teigen loves. The ultra-soft blanket comes with a price tag of $180, but once you wrap yourself up in it, you’ll never want to curl up in anything else — as Teigen said, “nothing else compares.”
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a pair of super soft WFH slippers or splurge on an irresistible throw before the cold weather arrives, we suggest taking cues from these stylish stars and scoring some cozy items from Barefoot Dreams.
