33 Incredibly Affordable Lipsticks Stars Have Worn on the Red Carpet

Yes, the dress, shoes and jewels might cost a fortune, but it's their beautiful bargain lip colors that really won the night for Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot and more gorgeous stars

Jackie Fields
July 06, 2018 10:48 AM
<p>For Hollywood&rsquo;s biggest night, Kidman chose a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/oscars-2018-best-beauty-looks/nicole-kidmans-red-lip">bold red lip</a>&nbsp;to contrast her royal blue gown. Makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelalevinmakeup/?hl=en">Angela Levin</a>&nbsp;applied several layers of&nbsp;Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Classic Red to the actress&rsquo;s lips &mdash; and also tapped some of the color on her cheek bones to ensure look was cohesive.&nbsp;<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$7.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FNeutrogena-MoistureSmooth-Color-Stick-Classic-Red%252F197056078&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2018

For Hollywood’s biggest night, Kidman chose a bold red lip to contrast her royal blue gown. Makeup artist Angela Levin applied several layers of Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Classic Red to the actress’s lips — and also tapped some of the color on her cheek bones to ensure look was cohesive. 
Buy It! $7.97; walmart.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>&ldquo;Gal&rsquo;s Oscars beauty look was very much inspired by the combination of the beautiful silver Givenchy dress she was wearing, and the silver and blue Tiffany necklace,&rdquo; explains makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/sabrinabmakeup/?hl=en">Sabrina Bedrani</a>&nbsp;(who shared a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/oscars-2018-inside-stars-glam-sessions/">sneak peek of their getting ready session</a>&nbsp;with PeopleStyle). &#8220;It had a modern art deco vibe to it. With the hair (created by Dove hairstylist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/marktownsend1/?hl=en">Mark Townsend</a>) having a slight wave, it was important to me not to go fully twenties in order for the look not to be too much like a period piece, so I opted for a fresh and modern look with a simple sparkly eye and a deep raspberry/wine lip (using <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FRevlon-ColorStay-Lipliner-670-Wine-01-oz%252F11980613&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">Revlon ColorStay Lipliner in Wine</a>&nbsp;to line and fill in the lips, and Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red in the center) to liven her face.&rdquo;<br /> <b>Buy It! </b>$4.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FRevlon-Super-Lustrous-Lipstick-Bombshell-Red%252F372095782&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Gal Gadot at the Academy Awards in 2018

“Gal’s Oscars beauty look was very much inspired by the combination of the beautiful silver Givenchy dress she was wearing, and the silver and blue Tiffany necklace,” explains makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani (who shared a sneak peek of their getting ready session with PeopleStyle). “It had a modern art deco vibe to it. With the hair (created by Dove hairstylist Mark Townsend) having a slight wave, it was important to me not to go fully twenties in order for the look not to be too much like a period piece, so I opted for a fresh and modern look with a simple sparkly eye and a deep raspberry/wine lip (using Revlon ColorStay Lipliner in Wine to line and fill in the lips, and Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red in the center) to liven her face.”
Buy It! $4.97; walmart.com

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>Keeping the &#8220;focal point&#8221; of the look Garner&rsquo;s mesmerizing eyes, makeup&nbsp;artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/genevieveherr/?hl=en">Genevieve Herr</a> enhanced the actress&#8217;s natural lip color with a hint of pink using Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip in Pink Nude.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$7.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FNeutrogena-Moisturesmooth-Color-Stick-Pink-Nude%252F48263939&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Jennifer Garner at the Academy Awards in 2018

Keeping the “focal point” of the look Garner’s mesmerizing eyes, makeup artist Genevieve Herr enhanced the actress’s natural lip color with a hint of pink using Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip in Pink Nude.
Buy It! $7.97; walmart.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/carissaferreri/?hl=en">Carissa Fererri</a>&nbsp;completed this monochromatic makeup with a barely-there lip&nbsp;color: Burt&rsquo;s Bees Satin Lipstick in Nile Nude.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.99;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Burts-Bees-Natural-Moisturizing-Lipstick/dp/B014VZUGRG?th=1">amazon.com</a></p>
Gina Rodriguez at the Academy Awards in 2018

Makeup artist Carissa Fererri completed this monochromatic makeup with a barely-there lip color: Burt’s Bees Satin Lipstick in Nile Nude.
Buy It! $8.99; amazon.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>&#8220;Her Ralph Lauren canary neon yellow dress and retro hair needed a powerful lip to match it &ndash; so we went with a naked eye and a crimson orange lip (Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Bright Poppy) to match,&rdquo; says makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/amyoresman/?hl=en">Amy Oresman</a>, adding that, &ldquo;Orange is the new red!&#8221;<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.99; <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fneutrogena-hydro-boost-lip-shine-bright-poppy-65-1oz%2F-%2FA-52442288">target.com</a></p>
Eiza Gonzalez at the Academy Awards in 2018

“Her Ralph Lauren canary neon yellow dress and retro hair needed a powerful lip to match it – so we went with a naked eye and a crimson orange lip (Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Bright Poppy) to match,” says makeup artist Amy Oresman, adding that, “Orange is the new red!”
Buy It! $8.99; target.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>For the <i>Mudbound </i>star&#8217;s very first appearance at the SAG Awards, makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/dandremichael/?hl=en">D&#8217;Andre Michael</a>&nbsp;&#8220;wanted to create a show-stopping look.&rdquo; So he paired her soft smoky eye with a pale pink lipcolor using Black/Opal Color Splurge Color Stick Lip in Purr.<br /> <b>Buy It! </b>$7.95; <a href="https://www.blackopalbeauty.com/shop/color-splurge-color-stick-lip">blackopalbeauty.com</a></p>
Mary J. Blige at the SAG Awards in 2018

For the Mudbound star’s very first appearance at the SAG Awards, makeup artist D’Andre Michael “wanted to create a show-stopping look.” So he paired her soft smoky eye with a pale pink lipcolor using Black/Opal Color Splurge Color Stick Lip in Purr.
Buy It! $7.95; blackopalbeauty.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Since the focus of the <i>Stranger Things</i> star&rsquo;s makeup was a defined eye and flawless skin, makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kiranasrat/?hl=en">Kira Nasrat</a>&nbsp;opted for a soft, neutral lipstick shade (Burt&rsquo;s Bees Glossy Lipstick&nbsp;in&nbsp;Peony Dew).<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Burts-Bees-Natural-Glossy-Lipstick/dp/B073WZKFB8/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1520457063&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Burt%E2%80%99s%2BBees%2BGlossy%2BLipstick%2Bin%2BPeony%2BDew&amp;th=1">amazon.com</a></p>
Natalia Dyer at the SAG Awards in 2018

Since the focus of the Stranger Things star’s makeup was a defined eye and flawless skin, makeup artist Kira Nasrat opted for a soft, neutral lipstick shade (Burt’s Bees Glossy Lipstick in Peony Dew).
Buy It! $8.99; amazon.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>To get the <i>Lady Bird</i> director&rsquo;s striking lip just right, makeup pro&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/jennstreicher/?hl=en">Jenn Streicher</a>&nbsp;applied &ldquo;multiple&rdquo; coats of Burt&rsquo;s Bees Lipstick&nbsp;in&nbsp;Wine Wave, blotting between each application to give it a matte finish.<br /> <b>Buy It! </b>$8.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Burts-Bees-Natural-Moisturizing-Lipstick/dp/B01LWV936V/ref=sr_1_2_s_it?s=beauty&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1520457102&amp;sr=1-2&amp;keywords=Burt%E2%80%99s%2BBees%2BLipstick%2Bin%2BWine%2BWave&amp;th=1">amazon.com</a></p>
Greta Gerwig at the SAG Awards in 2018

To get the Lady Bird director’s striking lip just right, makeup pro Jenn Streicher applied “multiple” coats of Burt’s Bees Lipstick in Wine Wave, blotting between each application to give it a matte finish.
Buy It! $8.99; amazon.com

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Kidman&rsquo;s multi-color, multi-dimenaional dress inspired makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mollyrstern/?hl=en">Molly R. Stern</a>&nbsp;to create an &ldquo;iridescent&#8221; lip (with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Velvet Wine) that had &ldquo;a&nbsp;metallic liquid feel.&rdquo;<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FNeutrogena-Hydro-Boost-Hydrating-Lip-Shine-Velvet-Wine-Color%252F196947175&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Nicole Kidman at the SAG Awards in 2018

Kidman’s multi-color, multi-dimenaional dress inspired makeup artist Molly R. Stern to create an “iridescent” lip (with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Velvet Wine) that had “a metallic liquid feel.”
Buy It! $8.97; walmart.com

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Makeup pro&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/amystrozzi/?hl=en">Amy Strozzi</a>&nbsp;wanted to give&nbsp;<i>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale&nbsp;</i>actress &#8220;a beautiful soft pink nude lip&rdquo; so she customized a color by layering Burt&rsquo;s Bees Matte Lip Crayon&nbsp;in&nbsp;Sedona Sands&nbsp;under the brand&#8217;s Lipstick&nbsp;in&nbsp;Nile Nude.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>Burt&rsquo;s Bees Matte Lip Crayon&nbsp;in&nbsp;Sedona Sands,<b> </b>$8.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Burts-Bees-Natural-Moisturizing-Crayon/dp/B00LG2M88I/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1520457231&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Burt%E2%80%99s+Bees+Matte+Lip+Crayon+in+Sedona+Sands">amazon.com</a>, and Moisturizing Lipstick in Nile Nude, $8.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Burts-Bees-Natural-Moisturizing-Lipstick/dp/B014VZUGRG/ref=sr_1_2_s_it?s=beauty&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1520457284&amp;sr=1-2&amp;keywords=Burt%E2%80%99s%2BBees%2BLipstick%2BNile%2BNude&amp;th=1">amazon.com</a></p>
Yvonne Strahovski at the SAG Awards in 2018

Makeup pro Amy Strozzi wanted to give The Handmaid’s Tale actress “a beautiful soft pink nude lip” so she customized a color by layering Burt’s Bees Matte Lip Crayon in Sedona Sands under the brand’s Lipstick in Nile Nude.
Buy It! Burt’s Bees Matte Lip Crayon in Sedona Sands, $8.99; amazon.com, and Moisturizing Lipstick in Nile Nude, $8.99; amazon.com

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p>&#8220;Old Hollywood glitz and glamour,&rdquo; was what came to mind when Williams&rsquo;s squad saw her sparkly silver dress. So, makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kdeenihan/?hl=en">Kelsey Deenihan</a>&nbsp;gave the <em>Get Out</em> actress a classic red lip (blending&nbsp;Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Superb Wine and Red Supreme)&nbsp;to match her screen siren vibe.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8 each; <a href="https://www.avon.com/product/avon-true-color-perfectly-matte-lipstick-57697">avon.com</a></p>
Allison Williams at the SAG Awards in 2018

“Old Hollywood glitz and glamour,” was what came to mind when Williams’s squad saw her sparkly silver dress. So, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan gave the Get Out actress a classic red lip (blending Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Superb Wine and Red Supreme) to match her screen siren vibe.
Buy It! $8 each; avon.com

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
<p>With the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/camila-cabello-loreal-paris-comeback-commercial/">newly-minted L&rsquo;Or&eacute;al Paris spokesmodel</a>&nbsp;&#8220;walking the&nbsp;red carpet, performing and presenting at the Grammys, we needed to create a&nbsp;beautiful look&nbsp;that would suit each of her outfits and compliment her features,&rdquo; reveals makeup&nbsp;artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/allanface/?hl=en">Allan Avendano</a>. His pick: the brand&rsquo;s&nbsp;Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Glossy Fawn &#8220;all&nbsp;over to create a&nbsp;radiant,&nbsp;glossy finish.&#8221;<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$7.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=273&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FL-Or-al-Paris-Colour-Riche-Shine-Lipstick-900-Glossy-Fawn-0-1-oz-Stick%252F772542299%253F&amp;RD_PARM2=wmlspartner%253Dwlpa%2526selectedSellerId%253D0%2526wl13%253D3520%2526adid%253D22222222227000000000%2526wl0%253D%2526wl1%253Dg%2526wl2%253Dc%2526wl3%253D42423897272%2526wl4%253Daud-273067695102%253Apla-51320962143%2526wl5%253D9067609%2526wl6%253D%2526wl7%253D%2526wl8%253D%2526wl9%253Dpla%2526wl10%253D8175035%2526wl11%253Dlocal%2526wl12%253D772542299%2526wl13%253D3520%2526veh%253Dsem&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Camila Cabello at the Grammy Awards in 2018

With the newly-minted L’Oréal Paris spokesmodel “walking the red carpet, performing and presenting at the Grammys, we needed to create a beautiful look that would suit each of her outfits and compliment her features,” reveals makeup artist Allan Avendano. His pick: the brand’s Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Glossy Fawn “all over to create a radiant, glossy finish.”
Buy It! $7.97; walmart.com

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kathyjeung/?hl=en">Kathy Jeung</a>&nbsp;gave the songstress a &ldquo;dark, bold&rdquo; lip with Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Plum This Show.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$4.99; <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frimmel-stay-matte-lip-liquid-0-21-oz%2F-%2FA-52426892%3Fpreselect%3D52117772%23lnk%3Dsametab">target.com</a></p>
Rita Ora at the Grammy Awards in 2018

Makeup artist Kathy Jeung gave the songstress a “dark, bold” lip with Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Plum This Show.
Buy It! $4.99; target.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>The&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/nicole-kidman-is-the-new-face-of-neutrogena/">Neutrogena Brand Ambassador</a>&nbsp;wore a&nbsp;&ldquo;soft and sheer&rdquo; shade (the brand&rsquo;s&nbsp;Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Radiant Rose)&nbsp;so as not to &#8220;compete with the fuchsia tone of her dress,&rdquo; says makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mollyrstern/?hl=en">Molly R. Stern</a>.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FNeutrogena-Hydro-Boost-Hydrating-Lip-Shine-Deep-Cherry-Color%252F181554453&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes in 2018

The Neutrogena Brand Ambassador wore a “soft and sheer” shade (the brand’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Radiant Rose) so as not to “compete with the fuchsia tone of her dress,” says makeup artist Molly R. Stern.
Buy It! $8.97; walmart.com

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty
<p>&#8220;There was no question in my mind that I wanted to use&nbsp;Revlon Super Lustrous&nbsp;in&nbsp;Bombshell Red,&#8221; says&nbsp;makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/sabrinabmakeup/?hl=en">Sabrina Bedrani</a>, who explains the&nbsp;&ldquo;timeless&rdquo;&nbsp;shade &ldquo;is the&nbsp;perfect deep burgundy with blue undertones &ndash; the ideal color to accentuate her lip.&rdquo;&nbsp;<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$4.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FRevlon-Super-Lustrous-Lipstick-Bombshell-Red%252F372095782&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Gal Gadot at the Golden Globes in 2018

“There was no question in my mind that I wanted to use Revlon Super Lustrous in Bombshell Red,” says makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani, who explains the “timeless” shade “is the perfect deep burgundy with blue undertones – the ideal color to accentuate her lip.” 
Buy It! $4.97; walmart.com

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>&#8220;Both Nicole and&nbsp;I immediately felt drawn to&nbsp;Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Pink Mocha, which is very&nbsp;similar to a natural lip color but worthy for a Golden Globe night,&rdquo;&nbsp;reveals makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/angelalevinmakeup/?hl=en">Angela Levin</a>, whose inspiration was the &#8220;was power, unity, strength and elegance,&rdquo; of the women banding together in&nbsp;support of the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/golden-globes-2018-why-actresses-wearing-black-times-up/">Time&rsquo;s Up movement</a>.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.99; <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fneutrogena-hydro-boost-lip-shine-pink-mocha-90-1oz%2F-%2FA-52442287">target.com</a></p>
Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes in 2018

“Both Nicole and I immediately felt drawn to Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Pink Mocha, which is very similar to a natural lip color but worthy for a Golden Globe night,” reveals makeup artist Angela Levin, whose inspiration was the “was power, unity, strength and elegance,” of the women banding together in support of the Time’s Up movement.
Buy It! $8.99; target.com

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>Makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/9n9ACn5l56irVJJzuM9IYk?domain=instagram.com">Debra Ferullo</a>&nbsp;gave the actress a power lip using L&#8217;Or&eacute;al Paris Colour Riche Matte Lipstick&nbsp;in&nbsp;Devil&#8217;s Matte-vocate Red.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.99; <a href="https://www.lorealparisusa.com/products/makeup/lip-color/lipstick/colour-riche-matte-lipstick.aspx?&amp;shade=402-devils-matte-vocate-red">lorealparisusa.com</a></p>
Helen Mirren at the Golden Globes in 2018

Makeup artist Debra Ferullo gave the actress a power lip using L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lipstick in Devil’s Matte-vocate Red.
Buy It! $8.99; lorealparisusa.com

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>Since the makeup was all about Issa&rsquo;s captivating eyes, makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/joannasimkin/?hl=en">Joanna Simkin</a>&nbsp;kept the lips neutral with CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics in Unplugged. &#8220;I like how the plum sheen added some color and helped her stand out.&rdquo;<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$6.99; <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcovergirl-melting-pout-metallic-liquid-lipstick-0-3-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-53130285">target.com</a></p>
Issa Rae at the Golden Globes in 2018

Since the makeup was all about Issa’s captivating eyes, makeup artist Joanna Simkin kept the lips neutral with CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics in Unplugged. “I like how the plum sheen added some color and helped her stand out.”
Buy It! $6.99; target.com

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Williams&rsquo;s statement necklace called for all (ok, most) of&nbsp;the&nbsp;attention, so makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/kdeenihan/?hl=en">Kelsey Deenihan</a>&nbsp;kept the look&nbsp;&ldquo;fresh&rdquo; using a neutral lipstick:&nbsp;Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Perfectly Nude.<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8; <a href="https://www.avon.com/product/avon-true-color-perfectly-matte-lipstick-57697">avon.com</a></p>
Allison Williams at the Golden Globes in 2018

Williams’s statement necklace called for all (ok, most) of the attention, so makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan kept the look “fresh” using a neutral lipstick: Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Perfectly Nude.
Buy It! $8; avon.com

Venturelli/WireImage
<p>The&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/golden-globes-2018-why-actresses-wearing-black-times-up/">evening&rsquo;s serious theme</a>&nbsp;struck a chord with makeup pro&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/carolagmakeup/?hl=en">Carola Gonzalez</a>&nbsp;as well. &#8220;I felt like if we are supporting equality and women&rsquo;s rights, then the makeup and hair should also be a part of the movement in some way too! My way, as a makeup artist, was through my ability to use color,&rdquo; explains Gonzalez, who applied Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine color in Soft Mulberry, a purple tone, to symbolize &#8220;loyalty, purpose, and steadfastness.&rdquo;<br /> <b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>$8.99; <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fneutrogena-hydro-boost-lip-shine-soft-mulberry-100-1oz%2F-%2FA-52442286">target.com</a></p>
Kerry Washington at the Golden Globes in 2018

The evening’s serious theme struck a chord with makeup pro Carola Gonzalez as well. “I felt like if we are supporting equality and women’s rights, then the makeup and hair should also be a part of the movement in some way too! My way, as a makeup artist, was through my ability to use color,” explains Gonzalez, who applied Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine color in Soft Mulberry, a purple tone, to symbolize “loyalty, purpose, and steadfastness.”
Buy It! $8.99; target.com

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Because makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/allanface/?hl=en">Allan Avenda&ntilde;o</a> wanted to carry the same color from Hyland&rsquo;s outfit onto her eyes, he kept her lip look more low-key. His nude lip pick: Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Mocha.&nbsp;</p> <p><b>Buy It! </b>$8; <a href="https://www.avon.com/product/avon-true-color-perfectly-matte-lipstick-57697">avon.com</a></p>
Sarah Hyland at the Emmy Awards in 2017

Because makeup artist Allan Avendaño wanted to carry the same color from Hyland’s outfit onto her eyes, he kept her lip look more low-key. His nude lip pick: Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Mocha. 

Buy It! $8; avon.com

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News
<p>&ldquo;Since we went for a darker eye, we knew we wanted to keep the lips simple,&#8221;&nbsp;said makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/g5g5B0f3524wud?domain=instagram.com">Joanna Simkin</a>&nbsp;of her approach. Using CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in&nbsp;Gelebrity (the actress is <a href="https://people.com/style/issa-rae-new-covergirl-face/">the brand&rsquo;s newest face</a>), the pro created a super-pigmented look that&nbsp;&ldquo;was&nbsp;the perfect nude to compliment the overall glam.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$6.99; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=436138.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=19903&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcovergirl-melting-pout-liquid-lipstick-0-24-oz%2F-%2FA-52427446&amp;u1=PoBeaG1CheapLipstickontheredcarpetJFSept">target.com</a></p>
Issa Rae at the Emmy Awards in 2017

“Since we went for a darker eye, we knew we wanted to keep the lips simple,” said makeup artist Joanna Simkin of her approach. Using CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in Gelebrity (the actress is the brand’s newest face), the pro created a super-pigmented look that “was the perfect nude to compliment the overall glam.” 

Buy It! $6.99; target.com

J. Merritt/Getty
<p>Makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/missjobaker/?hl=en">Jo Baker</a> says &ldquo;60s Italian film stars&rdquo; inspired this bombshell beauty look, complete with a blush pink lip courtesy of Burt&rsquo;s Bees&#8217;s Blush Basin shade.&nbsp;</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$8.99; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=436138.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=19903&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fburt-s-bees-blush-basin-lipstick-12oz%2F-%2FA-21401914&amp;u1=PoBeaG1CheapLipstickontheredcarpetJFSept">target.com</a></p>
Emmy Rossum at the Emmy Awards in 2017

Makeup artist Jo Baker says “60s Italian film stars” inspired this bombshell beauty look, complete with a blush pink lip courtesy of Burt’s Bees’s Blush Basin shade. 

Buy It! $8.99; target.com

J. Merritt/Getty
<p>When you&rsquo;ve landed a major makeup partnership (she is the new&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/style/rashida-jones-is-partnering-with-almay/">Almay Isider</a>) it&rsquo;s only right that you make a beauty statement on the red carpet. Jones and makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/jamiemakeup/?hl=en">Jamie Greenberg</a> chose a lip moment, opting for a&nbsp;&ldquo;deep&rdquo; berry tone (using&nbsp;the brand&rsquo;s Color + Care Liquid Balm in&nbsp;Just Plum Good) &#8220;that would not compete&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;but accentuate Rashida&rsquo;s features.&#8221;</p> <p><b>Buy It!</b> $6.49; <a href="http://www.cvs.com/shop/beauty/makeup/lips/almay-color-care-liquid-lip-balm-prodid-1020299">cvs.com</a></p>
Rashida Jones at the Emmy Awards in 2017

When you’ve landed a major makeup partnership (she is the new Almay Isider) it’s only right that you make a beauty statement on the red carpet. Jones and makeup artist Jamie Greenberg chose a lip moment, opting for a “deep” berry tone (using the brand’s Color + Care Liquid Balm in Just Plum Good) “that would not compete — but accentuate Rashida’s features.”

Buy It! $6.49; cvs.com

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>To ensure the focus was on the actress&rsquo; white-hot suit, makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/tobyfleischman/?hl=en">Toby Fleischman</a>&nbsp;created a natural look, which she finished with a swipe of&nbsp;Burt&#8217;s Bees Glossy Lipstick&nbsp;in Peony Dew.</p> <p>Buy It! $8.47; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FBurt-s-Bees-100-Natural-Glossy-Lipstick-Peony-Dew-1-Tube%252F366599817&amp;u1=PoBeaG1CheapLipstickontheredcarpetJFSept">walmart.com</a></p>
Evan Rachel Wood at the Emmy Awards in 2017

To ensure the focus was on the actress’ white-hot suit, makeup artist Toby Fleischman created a natural look, which she finished with a swipe of Burt’s Bees Glossy Lipstick in Peony Dew.

Buy It! $8.47; walmart.com

J. Merritt/Getty
<p>Drawing inspiration from Washington&rsquo;s Atelier Versace design, which featured a leather bustier, makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/carolagmakeup/">Carola Gonzalez</a>&nbsp;created &#8220;edgy, modern, and graphic&rdquo; makeup to match. The pro balanced the look with a nude lip using Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Almond Nude to keep the emphasis on the <a href="https://people.com/style/kerry-washington-is-neutrogenas-new-face-and-consultant-read-our-exclusive-interview-with-the-star/">brand spokeswoman&#8217;s</a> winged liner.<br /> <b>Buy It!</b> $7.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FNeutrogena-Moisturesmooth-Color-Stick-Almond-Nude%252F48263929&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Kerry Washington at the Academy Awards in 2016

Drawing inspiration from Washington’s Atelier Versace design, which featured a leather bustier, makeup artist Carola Gonzalez created “edgy, modern, and graphic” makeup to match. The pro balanced the look with a nude lip using Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Almond Nude to keep the emphasis on the brand spokeswoman’s winged liner.
Buy It! $7.97; walmart.com

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<p>&ldquo;Olivia&rsquo;s Valentino Haute Couture dress is so dreamy! When I saw her in it, I immediately thought of a soft ethereal look,&rdquo; said makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/melaniemakeup/?hl=en">M&eacute;lanie Inglessis</a>, who&nbsp;completed the <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/olivia-wilde-kicks-off-revlons-love-is-on-million-dollar-challenge/">Revlon spokeswoman&rsquo;s</a> look with a soft swipe of the brand&rsquo;s Super Lustrous Lipstick in Champagne on Ice.<br /> <b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$5.94; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FRevlon-Super-Lustrous-Pearl-Lipstick-Champagne-On-Ice-205%252F10317031&amp;u1=PoBeaG1OscarsLipsJFFeb">walmart.com</a></p>
Olivia Wilde at the Academy Awards in 2016

“Olivia’s Valentino Haute Couture dress is so dreamy! When I saw her in it, I immediately thought of a soft ethereal look,” said makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, who completed the Revlon spokeswoman’s look with a soft swipe of the brand’s Super Lustrous Lipstick in Champagne on Ice.
Buy It! $5.94; walmart.com

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
<p>Makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/hungvanngo/?hl=en">Hung Vanngo</a>&nbsp;&ldquo;opted for a velvety red lip&rdquo; using L&rsquo;Or&eacute;al Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy after catching a glimpse of the actress&rsquo;s (<a href="https://people.com/style/naomi-watts-is-the-new-face-of-loreal-paris/">and L&rsquo;Or&eacute;al Paris spokeswoman&rsquo;s</a>) glimmering 1970&rsquo;s-inspired Armani Priv&eacute; gown.<br /> <b>Buy It!</b> $9.99; <a href="https://www.lorealparisusa.com/products/makeup/lip-color/lip-gloss/infallible-pro-matte-gloss.aspx?&amp;shade=rouge-envy">lorealparis.com</a></p>
Naomi Watts at the Academy Awards in 2016

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo “opted for a velvety red lip” using L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy after catching a glimpse of the actress’s (and L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman’s) glimmering 1970’s-inspired Armani Privé gown.
Buy It! $9.99; lorealparis.com

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Inspired by the &#8220;elegant, old Hollywood&rdquo; vibe of Garner&rsquo;s Atelier Versace gown, makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/genevieveherr/?hl=en">Genevive Herr</a>&nbsp;applied the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Classic Nude to give the actress &#8220;soft nude lips to keep the look classic.&#8221;<br /> <b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$7.99; <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=436138.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=19903&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fneutrogena-moisture-smooth-lipstick%2F-%2FA-14463001&amp;u1=PoBeaG1OscarsLipsJFFeb">target.com</a></p>
Jennifer Garner at the Academy Awards in 2016

Inspired by the “elegant, old Hollywood” vibe of Garner’s Atelier Versace gown, makeup artist Genevive Herr applied the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Classic Nude to give the actress “soft nude lips to keep the look classic.”
Buy It! $7.99; target.com

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
<p>&#8220;Fresh, beautiful and flawless&rdquo; was how makeup artist&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/leslielopezmakeupartist/">Leslie Lopez</a>&nbsp;summed up longtime client Paltrow&rsquo;s head-to-toe look, which included a lip color (Burt&rsquo;s Bees Lip Crayon in Carolina Coast) chosen by the pro because it perfectly matched the star&rsquo;s custom Ralph &amp; Russo gown.<br /> <b>Buy It!</b> $6.49; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FBurt-s-Bees-100-Natural-Moisturizing-Matte-Lip-Crayon-Carolina-Coast-0-11-oz%252F44153698&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Academy Awards in 2015

“Fresh, beautiful and flawless” was how makeup artist Leslie Lopez summed up longtime client Paltrow’s head-to-toe look, which included a lip color (Burt’s Bees Lip Crayon in Carolina Coast) chosen by the pro because it perfectly matched the star’s custom Ralph & Russo gown.
Buy It! $6.49; walmart.com

Jason Merritt/Getty
<p>For Teigen&rsquo;s third trip to the Oscars, makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/1maryphillips/?hl=en">Mary Phillips</a>&nbsp;made sure the supermodel&rsquo;s striking lips got just as much attention as her custom beaded Zuhair Murad gown. The &ldquo;strong&rdquo; color (Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lip Color in&nbsp;Divine Wine, which Phillips applied directly from the tube for maximum impact) was &#8220;the core of the look,&rdquo; she said at the time.<br /> <b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;$5.50; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=273&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FMaybelline-Color-Sensational-Creamy-Matte-Lipstick-Divine-Wine-0-15-Oz%252F39590689%253F&amp;RD_PARM2=wmlspartner%253Dwlpa%2526selectedSellerId%253D0%2526wl13%253D3159%2526adid%253D22222222227030388646%2526wl0%253D%2526wl1%253Dg%2526wl2%253Dc%2526wl3%253D51487820432%2526wl4%253Daud-273067695102%253Apla-105950287952%2526wl5%253D9067609%2526wl6%253D%2526wl7%253D%2526wl8%253D%2526wl9%253Dpla%2526wl10%253D8175035%2526wl11%253Dlocal%2526wl12%253D39590689%2526wl13%253D3159%2526veh%253Dsem&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Chrissy Teigen at the Academy Awards in 2015

For Teigen’s third trip to the Oscars, makeup artist Mary Phillips made sure the supermodel’s striking lips got just as much attention as her custom beaded Zuhair Murad gown. The “strong” color (Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lip Color in Divine Wine, which Phillips applied directly from the tube for maximum impact) was “the core of the look,” she said at the time.
Buy It! $5.50; walmart.com

Jason Merritt/Getty
<p>After complementing Rimmel London ambassador Ora&rsquo;s midnight blue Marchesa dress with a cat eye in a matching hue, makeup artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/kathyjeung/?hl=en">Kathy Jeung</a> opted for a super-subtle lip, using the brand&rsquo;s Provocalips in Dare to Pink liquid lipstick.<br /> <b>Buy It!</b> $6.47; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=528537.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FRimmel-Provocalips-Lip-Colour-110-Dare-to-Pink-0-24-fl-oz%252F43269890&amp;u1=PoBeaG1DrugstoreLipstickJFMar">walmart.com</a></p>
Rita Ora at the Academy Awards in 2015

After complementing Rimmel London ambassador Ora’s midnight blue Marchesa dress with a cat eye in a matching hue, makeup artist Kathy Jeung opted for a super-subtle lip, using the brand’s Provocalips in Dare to Pink liquid lipstick.
Buy It! $6.47; walmart.com

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
<p>Berry&rsquo;s sparkly Atelier Versace gown and drop Adeler earrings called for less dramatic makeup for balance, so pro <a href="https://www.instagram.com/karayoshimotobua/?hl=en">Kara Yoshimoto Bua</a> gave the <a href="https://people.com/style/exclusive-photos-go-behind-the-scenes-with-olivia-wilde-and-halle-berry-on-set-for-revlon/">Revlon spokeswoman</a> a nude lip using the brand&rsquo;s ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Private Viewing.&nbsp;<br /> <b>Buy It!</b> $8.94; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=233310.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=1082&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FRevlon-ColorStay-Ultimate-Suede-Lipstick%252F23703309&amp;u1=PoBeaG1OscarsLipsJFFeb">walmart.com</a></p>
Halle Berry at the Academy Awards in 2013 

Berry’s sparkly Atelier Versace gown and drop Adeler earrings called for less dramatic makeup for balance, so pro Kara Yoshimoto Bua gave the Revlon spokeswoman a nude lip using the brand’s ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Private Viewing. 
Buy It! $8.94; walmart.com

Jason Merritt/Getty
