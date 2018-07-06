“Gal’s Oscars beauty look was very much inspired by the combination of the beautiful silver Givenchy dress she was wearing, and the silver and blue Tiffany necklace,” explains makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani (who shared a sneak peek of their getting ready session with PeopleStyle). “It had a modern art deco vibe to it. With the hair (created by Dove hairstylist Mark Townsend) having a slight wave, it was important to me not to go fully twenties in order for the look not to be too much like a period piece, so I opted for a fresh and modern look with a simple sparkly eye and a deep raspberry/wine lip (using Revlon ColorStay Lipliner in Wine to line and fill in the lips, and Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red in the center) to liven her face.”

Buy It! $4.97; walmart.com