Celebrity Jeweler Neil Lane Shares His Ring Design Details from 'Bachelor in Paradise' Proposals

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

Celebrity jewelry designer Neil Lane is sharing his ring design details from the two Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale proposals, one of which has already ended.

For Brandon Jones and Serene Russell's big moment, Serene said "yes" after Brandon popped the question with Lane's 18k rose gold diamond ring, while Johnny DePhillipo favored a platinum and oval-cut diamond ring for Victoria Fuller.

"Although the design is classic and contemporary, I chose to use rose gold with small pink diamond accents to give it a romantic and retro feel," Lane exclusively shares with PEOPLE on his design for Brandon, which is centrally set with an emerald-cut diamond, accented with 16 small round white diamonds and eight "fancy" pink diamonds. The ring, signed by Neil Lane, weighs around 2.7 carats.

"From the moment they met on the beach, their connection was undeniable," Lane says of the BiP pair, "and this ring was the undeniable choice for the couple to begin their love story."

Neil Lane Couture

Lane admits he was "skeptical" after seeing Brandon, 28, so soon after sitting down with The Bachelorette season 18 runner-up (when he was in love with Michelle Young) but said after speaking with him, "he felt his sincerity," saying his "honesty was convincing" about his latest journey to find love.

How Brandon described the "chemistry and connection" with his future bride was "as if it was love at first sight," the famed jewelry designer shares. "Brandon picked this ring because of its sophisticated elegance and that's the way he views Serene."

Before getting down on one knee, Brandon made the love he felt even more transparent before his romantic proposal. "Serene, I love you and I will love you until the end of time," he said on Tuesday's finale. "I will love you until my last breath and I want to start forever with you and that starts with making you my forever. Serene Brooke Russell, will you make me the happiest man to walk this earth? Will you marry me?"

Neil Lane

After an obvious "yes," the pair was asked by host Jesse Palmer if they wanted to make it official right then and there in Mexico. Though they didn't tie the knot on the spot on Bachelor in Paradise, they said they have already started planning for their big day.

"We are really excited for wedding planning," Serene, 27, told PEOPLE exclusively.

"We've landed on 2024, and we're starting to think what time of year we want to get married in, what kind of wedding we like, do we want it more in the day or at night? We're starting to have these fun little conversations," she continued. "But right now, we're really excited to get to do the holidays together, and be in public and be normal."

For Johnny's proposal to Victoria, which has already ended, according to the former couple during their reunion appearance, he chose Neil Lane's platinum and diamond ring with an oval-cut diamond. The center stone is set surrounded by a halo of 41 smaller round diamonds and further accented by two tapered baguette-cut diamonds, which is approximately 1.75 carats in total.

Neil Lane Couture

"As of right now, me and Victoria are not engaged," Johnny, 26, said on the reunion show Tuesday night, admitting that the breakup hurt him. "I want to say I'm good, but it really does break my heart that she's not sitting her next to me as my fiancée right now," he said.

On the finale's engagement day, Victoria arrived in a green gown and gushed to Johnny about finding her best friend in him. "I literally can't even imagine life without you at this point," she said. "You really have become overnight my best friend."

Johnny said he felt the same way. "God has decided to bless me with something as special as you," he told Victoria. "And I don't know what I did to deserve this, but I feel like it's fate, in a way. I've never felt this way about anyone in my entire life ever."

Craig Sjodin/ABC; Neil Lane Couture

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On the reunion, following the rejection, Johnny explained that he "started to feel not good enough for her and then we started arguing and fights like that and rumors started circulating," referring to online buzz that Victoria, 29, started dating Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. "And I really wanted to trust her, but I don't know."

When Victoria came out to the stage, she said she felt her relationship with Johnny hit "a lot of ups and downs" when they left Paradise.

"When we were on Paradise, things were rainbows and butterflies for us and unfortunately, when we got out into the real world, there was a lot of concerns," she said. "We had a lot of ups and downs. And I expressed to him that I wasn't happy and I was not going to be engaged if I was not happy to be married. From the very beginning, I was very straightforward to him; three weeks out, this wasn't working for me. I knew at that point, we were not going to be engaged."