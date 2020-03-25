Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and More Stylish Stars Can't Stop Wearing This Sweatshirt Trend

Image zoom Splash; Instagram; Getty

Social distancing and working from home doesn’t mean you have to miss out on wearing this season’s trends. In fact, one of spring’s top styles is just as comfy as it is cool: tie-dye loungewear. Celebrities and fashionistas alike have already been wearing it for months, giving us plenty of cozy outfit inspo for the season ahead.

Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of Hollywood’s A-listers who have recently been spotted in colorful tie-dye looks. J.Lo wore a cute cropped hoodie to a workout, and Ratajkowski opted for a gray-and-blue matching set while sipping some red wine on Instagram. And Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, wore the coolest matching tie-dye sweatsuits while filming an at-home segment for Live with Ryan and Kelly. Other stars, such as Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, and Gigi Hadid (just to name a few!), have been wearing tie-dye pieces over the past few months, too.

If you’re looking to get in on this psychedelic fashion craze, you’ll love the six tie-dye sweatshirts we picked out below. Not only are they all available to shop from Nordstrom, but they’re all well under $100 and super cute to boot.

Scroll down to buy fun and colorful tie-dye styles for your spring wardrobe. Until we’re all venturing outside regularly again, these will take you from the home office to virtual happy hour and beyond.

Buy It! Sundown by Splendid Tie Dye Long Sleeve Crop Sweatshirt, $38; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Tie Dye Hoodie, $49; nordstrom.com

Buy It! BDG Urban Outfitters Tie Dye Hoodie, $78; nordstrom.com

Buy It! BP. Tie Dye Sweater, $29.40; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Tie Dye Believer Lace-Up Hoodie, $49; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Zella Jamie Spray Dye Sweatshirt, $65; nordstrom.com