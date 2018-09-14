Celeb-Loved Sunglasses Brands You Need in Your Collection

A great pair of sunglasses is one of the best additions to any wardrobe – and one of our favorite things to buy. They make everyone look just a little hotter, they go with everything from a bikini to a puffer coat, and they’re a super-easy way to incorporate a new trend into your look without spending a fortune. (And even if you do invest a bit, you wear them every day, meaning that “likes per wear” outfit equation we all do is pennies in no time.)

Given all that, it makes sense that celebrities seem to have massive sunglasses collections, ranging from the very trendy to the super-classic: They do so much more than shield their eyes from the paparazzi flashbulbs – they’re instant outfit refreshers.

But which brands are top of every A-lister’s shopping list right now? We’ve rounded up a few of the most popular sunglasses brands, beloved by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin – and a few are actually on-budget for the average girl. From Quay Australia's stylish, inexpensive sunglasses to KREWE's uniquely shaped, quality shades, let these celebrity favorites be your inspiration to add a few trendy styles to your own collection.

Poppy Lissiman

If the primary goal for your sunnies purchase is to up your Instagram engagement, Poppy Lissiman is the way to go. The Australian designer’s line of uniquely shaped, colorful sunglasses have all been seen on Rita Ora, Olivia Culpo and Gigi Hadid – all of whom are total “like” magnets. The shades all clock in under $115, which is a steal considering you’ll probably land a Sugarbear Hair contract the second you post a pic in these.

Buy It! Poppy Lissiman Razr D-Frame Metal Mirrored Sunglasses, $115; netaporter.com; Poppy Lissiman Le Skinny Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses, $105; netaporter.com; Poppy Lissiman Chi Chi Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses, $115; netaporter.com

Quay Australia

The Australian sunglasses brand is known for its dramatically oversized aviators, edgy fashion sunnies, and for being wallet-friendly (everything is under $80). Its shades are popular among some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez and many more. It can be tough to pick just one pair, but you can narrow down your selection by virtually trying on the styles through the brand's website before you make a purchase. (Another incentive to shop: If you buy a pair before Oct. 3, you can get $10 off your purchase with code PEOPLE10!)

Buy It! Quay Australia Star Struck sunglasses, $80; quayaustralia.com; Quay Australia Little J sunglasses, $55; quayaustralia.com; Quay Australia High Key aviators, $65; quayaustralia.com

KREWE

KREWE says they celebrate individuality, which is probably why celebs like Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, and Selena Gomez are drawn to the classic-with-a-twist frames. The brand’s Ward Sunglasses are so star-loved, it’s almost impossible to get your hands on a pair. (If you’ve been on the wait list forever, these hexagonal Ray Bans that look almost identica.) While the price on these is more in the “investment” range, KREWE provides a lifetime warranty on any pair of sunglasses you purchase, so you don’t have to shed tears when you accidentally sit on your pair in a cab.

Buy It! KREWE Ward Sunglasses, $275; shopbop.com; KREWE STL II Round Sunglasses With Nylon Overlay Lenses, Champagne, $355; neimanmarcus.com; KREWE St. Louis 24K Mirrored Round Sunglasses, $255; bloomingdales.com

Haze

Haze may have just launched in 2013, but it’s quickly gained a loyal following from some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Bella Hadid loves to wear the RIC lenses from the brand’s optical collection, and Shay Mitchell and Gabrielle Union have been spotted on multiple occasions in Haze sunnies. These are also on the higher end of the spectrum, but making an impression sometimes comes at a price.

Buy It! APEX Amber by Haze Collection New York, $270; shopspring.com; PYN Copper by Haze Collection New York, $289; shopspring.com; RIC by Haze Collection, $228; shopspring.com

