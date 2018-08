Gingham is one of the hottest prints of the season and it’s even cuter when worn as a matching set. We especially love Mindy Kaling‘s matching wrap top and pant set by Rachel Roy (which also happens to be on major sale!). Just add a pair of oversized sunglasses, platform sandals and a white bag for a trendy, retro look just like Mindy’s.

Get the Look!

Rachel Roy Calle Wrap Top, $52.99 (orig. $89) and Gingham Pant, $52.99 (orig. $89)

Flynn Skye Parker Gingham Pant Two-Piece Set, $266; urbanoutfitters.com