There’s something about thowing on a band tee that makes us feel like we’re back in school (just us?). But stylish celebs are proving that graphic tees and tops can be fashionable — and dare we say, grown-up? Look at Victoria Beckham, who designed her own graphic sweatshirt, Elle Macpherson, who paired her Bella Freud tee with a chic pair of trousers, and Alessandra Ambrosio, who paired her band tee with a trendy Gucci belt bag. No matter how you style them, graphic tees are back and cooler than ever. Scroll through to shop nine of our favorite picks.