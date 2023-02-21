Love Her Outfit: Spring-Ready Denim

The Canadian Tuxedo gets a glam update thanks to these celebs

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 21, 2023 04:48 PM

julianne hough LHO TOUT

One of our biggest fashion philosophies is that denim is the most versatile part of a wardrobe. Whether you're picking a denim jacket or skirt or jeans, there are so many washes and cuts to choose from. As we get ready for spring, we're looking to our fave celebs for inspo on what to wear — and everyone's loving denim separates right now. Because the material is perfect for the transitional period between seasons, there are so many options to mix and match. While stars like Julianne Hough, Michelle Williams and Lori Harvey may have picked the most glam denim options — with a big price tag — there are copycat pieces you can pick for your own closet at a fraction of the price. happy shopping.

Inspired by Michelle Williams: Sweet Separates

michelle williams LHO
Monica Schipper/WireImage

For this month's Oscar Nominees Luncheon, Michelle Williams wore a sweet Self-Portrait set. Though her button-up denim top ($350) and denim skirt ($290) cost less than half of what her Roger Vivier shoes cost, they're still pretty pricey. It's the perfect 'fit, though, for events where you want to be a little bit dressy but still on the casual and comfy side. Fortunately, these separates from Amazon will cost less than $60 for the set, and you can mix and match and where them with other tops and bottoms for even more outfit options!

michelle-williams-top LHO
Buy it! $28.87; amazon.com
michelle-williams-skirt LHO
Buy it! $27.99; amazon.com
michelle-williams-shoes LHO
Buy it! $89.99; macys.com

Inspired by Lori Harvey: Borrowed from the Boys

ori-harvey-lho
Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Lori Harvey opted for max comfort for a Super Bowl party this month — where she also played a little golf! Her Celine jacket ($1,950) and Celine jeans ($1,100) both came in a relaxed fit that was juxtaposed by her strappy heels. You can get the same relaxed fit when you borrow your look from the boys. Wrangler's men's denim jackets offer that cozy, relaxed fit for far less than the price tag on the Celine version, and if you truly want a fun monogram on the back, you can iron on your own patches!

lori-harvey-jacket LHO
Buy it! $79; wrangler.com
lori-harvey-pants LHO
Buy it! $49.99; oldnavy.com
lori-harvey-shoes LHO
Buy it! $69.99; stevemadden.com

Inspired by Julianne Hough: Outrageous Ombré

julianne hough LHO
Gotham/GC Images

Julianne Hough's Fashion Week 'fit was perfectly appropriate for the Brandon Maxwell fashion show — after all, it is a matching set from the designer's collection! Her $895 ombré shirt and $695 ombré jeans are definitely a unique look. While you could easily ombré your own denim at home with a little bit of bleach, you could also pick up this pair of Tommy Hilfiger jeans with the bleached effect already done for you. Cap it off with a budget-friendly bag in place of Hough's Gucci pick, and you're all set for your next day out.

julianne hough shirt LHO
Buy it! $39.99; oldnavy.com
julianne hough jeans LHO
Buy it! $129; tommy.com
julianne hough LHO bag
Buy it! $130; macys.com

