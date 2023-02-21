Love Her Outfit: Spring-Ready Denim

One of our biggest fashion philosophies is that denim is the most versatile part of a wardrobe. Whether you're picking a denim jacket or skirt or jeans, there are so many washes and cuts to choose from. As we get ready for spring, we're looking to our fave celebs for inspo on what to wear — and everyone's loving denim separates right now. Because the material is perfect for the transitional period between seasons, there are so many options to mix and match. While stars like Julianne Hough, Michelle Williams and Lori Harvey may have picked the most glam denim options — with a big price tag — there are copycat pieces you can pick for your own closet at a fraction of the price. happy shopping.

Inspired by Michelle Williams: Sweet Separates

Monica Schipper/WireImage

For this month's Oscar Nominees Luncheon, Michelle Williams wore a sweet Self-Portrait set. Though her button-up denim top ($350) and denim skirt ($290) cost less than half of what her Roger Vivier shoes cost, they're still pretty pricey. It's the perfect 'fit, though, for events where you want to be a little bit dressy but still on the casual and comfy side. Fortunately, these separates from Amazon will cost less than $60 for the set, and you can mix and match and where them with other tops and bottoms for even more outfit options!