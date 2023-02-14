Lifestyle Style Love Her Outfit: Date-Night Dressing Kick your dates up a notch with outfits inspired by Lauren London, Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz By Hedy Phillips Updated on February 14, 2023 03:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Date nights are a great excuse to pull out something fancy from your closet. Your go-to looks don't have to be expensive, though — even if you're taking inspo from your favorite celebs. Recently, some of our top style stars stepped out in a collection of looks that are great for a special occasion, but also might just set your wallet aflame. Instead of breaking the bank for your date night, save your money for an experience with your significant other and shop these budget-friendly looks. Love Her Outfit: Celebrity-Approved Suits Inspired by Kendall Jenner: Short and Sweet BACKGRID Last week, Kendall Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a suede Bottega Veneta mini dress that retails for $5,500. The maroon cowl neck dress features a contrasting chest piece and metal straps, not to mention the low-cut back. But for less than $30, you can find a similar silhouette at H&M. The beauty of Jenner's look is that it's simple and can be dressed up or down with different accessories. You can also do like Jenner and add tights for a layer of warmth — perfect for this time of year. Buy it! $24.99; hm.com Buy it! $150; samedelman.com Buy it! $75; wolfandbadger.com Inspired by Lauren London: Pretty in Pink Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic If you're looking to make a statement on date night — and who could blame you? — take a nod from You People star Lauren London. The actress showed up to the January premiere of her film wearing a $1,600 Alex Perry dress. Though her ruched velvet dress made the actress the star of the red carpet, the price tag is steep for most people. You can still put together a bright pink outfit for your next date night, though, using similar pieces that will give you the same effect. In fact, this SKIMS dress might just give London a run for her money. Buy it! $128; skims.com Buy it! $88.99; dsw.com Buy it! $30; macys.com Inspired by Zoë Kravitz: Retro Glam Dave Benett/Getty Put simply, Zoë Kravitz's velvet Saint Laurent dress is stunning. It's also $3,690. The retro-feeling dress gave Kravitz a glammed-up demure look for a YSL beauty event in London this month, but you can take the same look out for a spin on date night with this copycat Ralph Lauren dress instead. With the amount of money you're saving on the dress, you can treat your honey to dessert for date night ... for the rest of the year. Buy it! $245; zappos.com Buy it! $79.99; dsw.com Buy it! $58; baublebar.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping What Are Amazon Shoppers Buying Right Now? These Chart-Climbing Headphones, Shackets, and Storage Organizers The 45 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now More Than 200 The North Face Jackets, Coats, and Fleeces Are Deeply Discounted Right Now