Love Her Outfit: Date-Night Dressing

Date nights are a great excuse to pull out something fancy from your closet. Your go-to looks don't have to be expensive, though — even if you're taking inspo from your favorite celebs. Recently, some of our top style stars stepped out in a collection of looks that are great for a special occasion, but also might just set your wallet aflame.

Instead of breaking the bank for your date night, save your money for an experience with your significant other and shop these budget-friendly looks.

Inspired by Kendall Jenner: Short and Sweet

BACKGRID

Last week, Kendall Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a suede Bottega Veneta mini dress that retails for $5,500. The maroon cowl neck dress features a contrasting chest piece and metal straps, not to mention the low-cut back. But for less than $30, you can find a similar silhouette at H&M. The beauty of Jenner's look is that it's simple and can be dressed up or down with different accessories. You can also do like Jenner and add tights for a layer of warmth — perfect for this time of year.