Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Polka Dot Dresses — Here's 7 Styles We're Obsessed With

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Victor Boyko/Getty; Gotham/GC Images

Trends come and go, but black-and-white polka dot is a print that has withstood the test of time. The classic pattern has managed to transcend boundaries in a world of ever-changing styles, and recently, celebs can’t get enough of it. Chic, timeless, quirky and sophisticated all at once, polka dots are insanely versatile and, simply put, so much fun to wear.

Whether your style is more classic and refined, sleek and modern, or romantic and girly, there’s a polka dot dress out there for you! Just take a cue from stylish stars and wear a wrap midi dress like Selena Gomez, who was recently seen sporting a Celine polka dot midi dress styled with black pumps and a trendy barrette for a chic, retro-inspired look. Or opt for a sleek asymmetric ruffled dress to channel Nicky Hilton’s Oscar de la Renta number. For a more romantic vibe, try out Priyanka Chopra’s Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini look with a pretty and ultra-feminine ruffled dress.

To help you choose, we’ve picked out seven of our favorite black-and-white polka dot print dresses that are perfect for channeling these stylish stars and starting off spring looking fabulously chic. Scroll down to shop them now, starting at just $49!

Image zoom

Buy It! BP. Polka Dot Tie Waist Midi Dress, $49; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Bloomingdales

Buy It! AQUA Twist-Front Polka Dot Dress, $70.40 (orig. $88); bloomingdales.com

Image zoom

Buy It! LAUREN Ralph Lauren Depaul Dot Crepe Norris Sleeveless Day Dress, $119.99 (orig. $170; zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Keepsake Marissa Polka Dot Dress, $185; anthropologie.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Eliza J Dot Print High/Low Party Dress, $208; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! L’Academie The Percy Midi Dress, $228; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! De La Vali Christabel Ruffled Polka-Dot Cotton-Gauze Dress, $340; net-a-porter.com