Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and More Stylish Celebs Love This Affordable Top — Shop It For Just $10!

Leave it to Hollywood’s most stylish celebrities to bring a basic wardrobe staple back to life. A-listers such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid have been spotted rocking simple, white tank tops — and we can’t help but find ourselves totally on board it. The white tank may not seem groundbreaking in the world of fashion, but with so many new trends happening this season (like colorful tie dye, tropical prints, neon hues, and more), it’s refreshing to know that such a classic piece can still look cool without costing tons of money.

Stylish ladies like Kendall, Bella, and Hailey have worn their white tanks with everything from snake print pants and bucket hats to oversized blazers and jeans to monochromatic white looks. The possibilities for styling this timeless piece are endless — and though some styles can cost upwards of $70 (like Emily Ratajkowski’s $74 RE/DONE tank), there are plenty of more affordable options, some as low as $10, to choose from instead. This way, you’ll be able to wear your white tank all summer long and put the money you’ve saved towards that long-awaited vacation, music festival, or whatever else the summer has in store for you — all while looking like one of Hollywood’s most stylish stars.

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Scroll down to shop six classic white tanks that’ll take you from now to summer and beyond, starting at just $10.

Buy It! UNIQLO 2-Way Ribbed Lace Tank Top, $9.90; uniqlo.com

Buy It! J.Crew 1993 Classic Favorite Tank, $19.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Everlane The Pima Micro Rib Tank, $25; everlane.com

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Ribbed Racerback Tank, $29; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Tabbie Tank Top, $36; zappos.com

Buy It! Splendid 1×1 Ribbed Tank, $38; bloomingdales.com