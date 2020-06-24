Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and More Stylish Stars Love This Swimsuit Trend — Shop Their Looks Starting at Just $14

Summer 2020 may be the wildest one yet — and no, we’re not referring to the inflatable swan selfies that we’re inevitably about to see all over social media. We’re talking about one of the season’s hottest trends that HollywoodA-listers like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kylie Jenner, and Jasmine Tookes are already wearing: animal-print swimsuits.

Leopard, zebra, tiger, and cow prints aren’t exactly new in the world of fashion, but they’re seeing a resurgence in the form of swimwear for 2020 — and we’re totally onboard. In fact, we’re so excited about sporting animal-print swimsuits this season that we picked out eight of the cutest bikinis and one-pieces on Amazon inspired by celebs in their most sizzling styles. The best part? Pieces start at just $14, meaning you can score this star-worthy swimsuit trend without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek one-piece — like this knotted cut-out style that starts at just $18 — or a flattering high-waisted bikini like this one for as little as $14, you’re sure to find an option that you love.

Shoppers can’t seem to get enough of these swimsuits either. “This suit was sooooo fire,” one reviewer wrote about the SweatyRocks Tie-Front Bikini Swimsuit. “It was revealing in all the right places. Super cheeky but very cute.The top fit nicely and held everything in place well. The bottoms stayed on through crashing waves, dips in the pool, and trip after trip to the beach bar. It's easily one of my most fave suits yet.”

“I ordered this for my vacation next month and I absolutely love it,” another shopper wrote about the Imesrun Leopard High Waisted Ruffle Two-Piece Bikini. “The top has great coverage and it's comfortable. The bottoms were a perfect fit and are thick and good quality. The print is so fun and trendy too! I ordered this as a second suit, but it's definitely my favorite now.”

Scroll down to check out eight of our favorite celeb-inspired animal-print swimsuits from Amazon and get ready to turn heads all summer long.

Buy It! Moshengqi High Waisted Bikini, $13.49–$26.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Ruuhee High Cut Bandeau Printed Bikini Set, $24.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Imesrun Leopard High Waisted Ruffle Two-Piece Bikini, $17.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Leisup Spaghetti Strap Tie Knot Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $17.86–$21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! SweatyRocks Tie Knot Front Leopard Print Swimwear Set, $14.99–$24.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Zaful V-Wired Animal Print High Leg Bikini Swimsuit, $19.95–$21.95; amazon.com

Buy It! GoPeak Cow-Print Bikini Swimsuit, $28.83–$32.23; amazon.com

Buy It! PrettyGarden One Piece Tummy Control Backless Swimsuit, $21.99–$24.99; amazon.com