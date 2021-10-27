The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
Happy spooky season! The stars came in hot with creative costumes this year
Lizzo
The Halloween queen declared the holiday officially over late on Nov. 1 with her epic Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala costume.
Blake Lively
The actress shouted out Turner Classic Movies when presenting her "black and white and lively all over" costume on Instagram.
Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz
The couple celebrated their first Halloween together with matching costumes from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film, Taxi Driver.
Kim Kardashian West
For a Halloween night out at the Costume Couture party at The Highlight Room in L.A., hosted by Lenny Santiago, Teyana Taylor and Karrueche and presented by Ace of Spades, D'usse and Monogram, Kardashian West went as a "CowBot" in a look by designer Thierry Mugler.
Normani
The singer went all out, creating a tribute to the '90s horror film Fron Dusk Till Dawn.
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
Professor Albus Dumbledore (Timberlake) and Professor Minerva McGonagall (Biel) took Harry Potter (Silas) and owl Hedwig (Phineas) trick-or-treating.
Trevor Noah
The host of The Daily Show smashed his rendition of The Weeknd with his own "Weekday" costume. The look was so good, even The Weeknd himself approved.
The singer commented "😮❤️🔥" on Noah's photo.
Ariana Grande
The Voice judge went all out by paying homage to the 1954 horror film, Creature from the Black Lagoon. Grande posed as Miss Creature and featured husband Dalton Gomez as Handsome Scuba Man in these epic poster shots.
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez
For the pair's second couple costume, the two dressed up as Audrey and Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors.
Rihanna
The singer and beauty mogul delivered the costume we didn't know we needed: an exact replica of *those* photos of Gunna.
Crystal Kung Minkoff
The Minkoffs win best family costume with their stick family getups and killer dance moves.
Kim Kardashian West
Although Kardashian West did not post any costumes to her Instagram grid this year, she did tease a space cowgirl costume in her Story.
Melissa & Joe Gorga
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and husband Joe pulled off the perfect Barbie and Ken.
Andy Cohen
The Watch What Happens Live host and son Ben blasted off the spooky holiday as matching astronauts.
Saweetie
The Icy Girl put on her best Catwoman impression and Halle Berry was all for it.
Lisa & Jisoo
Blackpink's Lisa dressed up as the doll from Squid Game, while Jisoo channelled her bandmate Lisa.
Steve Buscemi
Bravo, Buscemi! The actor dressed as his undercover alter ego from 30 Rock — the same character that inspired the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme — while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters in his Brooklyn neighborhood.
Jonah Hill
Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady went as minions, and pitbull Fig does not seem impressed.
Halle Bailey
The singer's Halloween post was flushed with fire emojis as fans and celebrity friends applauded her Janet Jackson costume. Bailey recreated Jackson's 2008 Discipline album cover, which even got the real Janet Jackson's attention. The legend left a "🖤" on Bailey's epic Instagram slideshow.
Ava Max
The singer channeled Harley Quinn on Oct. 30 at the Boom Boom Halloween party at The Standard, High Line in N.Y.C.
Lil Nas X
The singer put on his best Harry Potter on Oct. 31 at Entergalactic Halloween at Peak, the official Rolling Loud after-party, at Hudson Yards' Edge in N.Y.C.
Tim Malone, Don Lemon & Luann de Lesseps
Lemon and fiancé Malone went as The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, joined by an all-dressed up de Lesseps at Gorey 849, Kimpton Hotel Eventi's fifth annual Halloween ball, at SECOND in N.Y.C.
Desus Nice, Ziwe Fumudoh & Tommy Alter
The trio each opted for their own looks — and Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktails — at a party hosted by WHEELHOUSE in N.Y.C.
Paris Hilton
The bride-to-be went for a princess-inspired dress on Oct. 30 for a Squid Game-inspired Halloween party hosted by Michael Braun and Vas J Morgan, with Casamigos, in the Hollywood Hills.
Frankie Grande
The actor and groom-to-be got spooky at Diamond Dog Entertainment's Halloween Happenings bash.
Adam Rippon
The Olympic figure skater's cheeky costume poked fun at Nicki Minaj's Sept. 13 controversial tweet, which said that Minaj's cousin's friend "became impotent" and his "testicles became swollen" upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. (This claim has been debunked by doctors and health officials. Impotency is not a known side effect of any of the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, according to public health expert Dr. Leana Wen.)
Drew Scott & Linda Phan
Scott and Phan won Halloween with their Bob Ross couples costume.
Megan Thee Stallion
On her way to host her Hottieween party in L.A., the rapper wore a fierce fairy costume that went along with her enchanted forest-themed party.
Olivia Wilde
The actress and director went full on Dolly Parton, complete with a large blonde wig, blue eyeshadow and "Dolly boobs." Wilde shared photos of herself in costume on her Instagram Story, including one behind-the-scenes video of herself bouncing around with her fake assets on, writing "BTS Dolly boobs" and "Thank You for letting me borrow your rack," tagging Sara Moonves, the Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine.
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin
"Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos," the mom of six wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of the family's "last min costumes."
She added: "They give us ❤️. We send you ❤️🎃"
Jenna Bush Hager & Savannah Guthrie
The Today co-hosts kept up their annual Halloween tradition by taking their children trick-or-treating together for the eighth year. The two were joined by Bush Hager's husband Henry and Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman.
Amy Schumer
The comedian donned a giant Tampax tampon costume and accessorized with a jack o'lantern candy bucket to collect treats.
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
The newly engaged couple recreated looks from the 1993 classic film, True Romance. Kardashian posed as Patricia Arquette's character Alabama, and Barker dressed as Christian Slater's character Clarence.
Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa
Parents to twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir went ghost hunting in their Ghostbusters costumes.
Jason Sudeikis
On his way to a Halloween party in L.A., the Ted Lasso star was spotted dressed in a custodian costume while carrying a large mop.
Gisele Bündchen
Bündchen shared a series of photographs of the family's spooky festivities, showing herself, daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein dressed up as "Tampa Bay pirates" — a sweet nod to husband Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.
"Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!! 🏴☠️ ❤️," Bündchen wrote alongside the post. In the comments section, Brady reacted to the sweet photos, writing, "My favorite Pirates in the universe ‼️‼️‼️😍😍😍."
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
Nobody puts baby in the corner! The couple went as Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle from Dirty Dancing.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott
The mom and mogul, who is expecting her second child with Scott, went "full mommy mode this Halloween." She wore all black and a pair of cat ears, while Scott dressed as Michael Myers and daughter Stormi wore a mermaid dress.
Cardi B
"WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU'RE OURS, 🧙♀️ 🎃🦇" the rapper captioned the sweetest set of photos and video of her and daughter Kulture posing for the camera.
Doja Cat
Doja channelled Powerpuff Girls' Ms. Sara Bellum for her costume this year at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween Party, presented by DECADA. She even included the Mayor in her stunning look.
Ciara
The singer went as "the legendary Selena!"
"I've been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture," she wrote on Instagram. "This was so much fun!"
Lizzo
Grogu takes Hollywood! The star is unrecognizable in her incredible Mandalorian costume.
Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, fiancée Brittany Matthews and daughter Sterling went with a 101 Dalmatians theme. Matthews transformed into Cruella de Vil, Mahomes dressed as henchmen Jasper and little Sterling went as a teeny Dalmatian.
Taylor Swift
The singer wore a cozy squirrel onesie and posed, writing, "can't talk right now, I'm doin hot squirrel shit 🐿"
Reese Witherspoon
"Ahhhhh... The BIRDS!!!! This costume is inspired by the great @tippihedrenofficial! Her performance in Hitchcocks's 'The Birds' is phenomenal. If you haven't seen the film, it's a great spooky movie to watch this weekend!" Witherspoon captioned her Instagram clip, showing off the costume of her dreams made by Sophie De Rakoff and Atefeh Mousavi.
Olivia Rodrigo
The singer donned a short blonde bob to portray Elvira Hancock, Michelle Pfeiffer's character from Scarface.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
The couple took inspiration from 2003 Disney film The Lizzie McGuire Movie with Jonas channeling Italian pop star Paolo Valisari and Turner dressed as Isabella Parigi, even tagging Hilary Duff in her Instagram post.
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev proved she's the queen of Halloween costumes as she and her boyfriend Shaun White dressed as Benny Watts and Beth Harmon, respectively, from Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. The couple was joined by their friend Adam DeVine.
Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch
The Riverdale costars turned into Velma Dinkley and Daphne Blake. "Just a couple of scooby snacks," Mendes captioned her Halloween photo.
Pitch Perfect Cast
Chrissie Fit, Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson celebrated Halloween at a costume party for a mini Pitch Perfect reunion.
LeBron James
The NBA star transformed into Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, complete with facial prosthetics and gloved hand with razors.
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky
Pataky shared the couple's Halloween costume this year on Instagram as she dressed as a nurse and Hemsworth opted for a Demogorgon from Stranger Things.
Paul McCartney
The Beatles legend went incognito for Halloween with a mask, sharing a selfie on social media and writing: "BOO! Have a scary Halloween - Paul."
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's brood turned into the Addams Family as their daughter dressed up as Wednesday.
Kerry Washington
The actress sported one of the year's most popular Halloween costumes. "456 in the game, 001 in your hearts ♥️ #HappyHalloween And congratulations to the entire #SquidGame cast, crew, & creators for this powerful narrative and innovative series 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Who else is transfixed!?!?" Washington wrote on Instagram.
Hailey Bieber
If you're going to wear a costume, you've got to take a selfie. The model channeled her inner goddess with a crystal crown and toga dress.
Vanessa Hudgens
The Princess Switch star glammed up a leather look with a tousled bun and statement eye makeup – easy inspiration for a last-minute costume.
Sherri Shepherd
The actress and comedian was inspired by Rihanna, going as the singer for an appearance on Dish Nation.
Mindy Kaling
The Mindy Project star honored "a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks" for her costume this year... any guesses?
Holly Madison
Eek! The Girls Next Door alum went apple picking as Peggy, a "haunted" doll that made headlines in the U.K. seven years ago for allegedly causing anyone who saw her to suffer mysterious pain (per Redbook).
The Today Show
The cast scored a touchdown with a Superbowl homage for their annual Halloween spectacular. Hoda Kotb opened the segment as Carrie Underwood, lip syncing NBC's Sunday Night Football theme song. Carson Daly and Willie Geist tackled the roles of Tampa Bay Buccaneers duo Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, while Craig Melvin stepped out as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Rounding out the reveal, Al Roker mimicked The Weeknd's halftime show performance from Super Bowl LV, and Sheinelle Jones hit another high note with her Bruno Mars costume, paying tribute to his Super Bowl XLVIII performance.
Cheering everyone on, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager got into the holiday spirit as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
Heidi Klum...
Before the Queen of Halloween unveiled her official look, she teased a spooky sight on social media, flicking her hair to reveal gory makeup down her spine.
... Hallow-queen!
Happy Heidi-ween! While the supermodel called off her annual Halloween bash for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns, she released an epic mini-movie – starring as a zombie! – to Instagram to celebrate.
"Normally I'd be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different, she wrote on Instagram. "So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend."
Ellen DeGeneres
Beep beep! Driving a motorized scooter, the talk show host joked that she was dressed as "the future Ellen" for the final Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will be wrapping in 2022 after 19 seasons.
Michael Strahan
The Good Morning America anchor surprised fellow host Lara Spencer by jumping out in a Ghostface mask for the morning show's Scream-inspired Halloween skit.
Diane Kruger
Mirror, mirror, on the wall... is Kruger the fairest of them all?
"Happy Halloween 🎃 Never been in costume at 6:30am that's for sure 🤣" the mom teased in a Snow White outfit.
Kelly Clarkson
Who ya gonna call? The Kelly Clarkson Show host stormed out in style in Ghostbusters gear.
Ryan Lochte
The Olympic swimmer and his family are going for the gold with their Addams Family tribute!
"Costume #1 AKA last years costume that we didn't end up wearing!" his wife Kayla joked. Their daughter Liv, 2, and son Caiden, 4, made for an adorable Wednesday and Pugsley.
Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show host seemed to scream ... with laughter, as she revisited her memorable character Casey Becker (alongside a slightly less scary Ghostface) from the Halloween classic Scream.
Charli D'Amelio
The TikTok star paid homage to another famous Charlie — Brown — in a twinning moment with pal Avani.
Gigi Gorgeous
That's hot! The YouTuber and a friend brought strong 2000s energy as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, recreating a SKIMS ad that ran last year which was inspired by the icons' early-aughts style.
Martha Stewart
The lifestyle maven "saw" the sign: She and her pals all opted for some head-turning headwear for a spooky night out.
Sadie Robertson
Tinkerbell's first Halloween! The Duck Dynasty alum and her husband Christian Huff were dead ringers for Peter Pan and Wendy Darling, with their 5-month-old daughter Honey making an appearance at Tink. Roberston revealed that her daughter was wearing her own, now 22 years old, and posting photos from then and now.
"This very same tink costume has been making dreams come true for 22 years… you know what they say… when you wish upon a star ✨💚," the new mom wrote.