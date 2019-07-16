Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan Reveals Exactly How She Created Her Wedding Day Hairstyle

The pro, known for creating hairstyles for the Kardashians, Ashley Graham and more, shares every step of her wedding day beauty prep
All About Justine Marjan’s Wedding Day Beauty Look
As celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan prepped for her wedding day, not only did the pro know exactly what hairstyle she wanted — but exactly how to get it, too! The admittedly “picky” bride-to-be soled up her sleeves and created the look herself, and now she’s opening up to PEOPLE exclusively about her “glamorous” style.
“I was inspired by Bianca Jagger’s [1971] courthouse wedding style and tried to emulate the classic, luxe brushed-out curls,” she reveals, adding that she didn’t finalize the look, until just a few days before her wedding, after her final fitting with Michael Costello.
Marjan only tested the style once before committing to it. “I wore it to work and everyone kept telling me how great I looked, so I knew it was the perfect style!”
It also helped that her soon-to-be husband, Yoni, had always been a fan of long, loosely curled hair. Marjan knew, however, that as long as she felt good, her groom would be happy too.
Click through for a breakdown of her hairstyle, and makeup look courtesy of Carlene Kearns, the artist she enlisted.
Her Hair
Since the couple had an early courthouse appointment, Marjan woke up at four in the morning to do her hair. The pro saved time by having it washed and colored by Cassandra Keadingof 454 North Salon the night before and was able to start on dried hair in the morning.
When it comes to DYI’ing your wedding day glam, Marjan stresses that practice makes perfect.
“Make sure to wear a style you feel confident doing, and makes you feel like yourself. Your wedding day is definitely not the day to try something new or take a risk,” she added.
Her Hair
Marjan started by created a deep side part over one eye. She then sprayed her hair with TRESemmé Micro Mist Hairspray in Boost and brushed through it. Then, starting from the back of her head and working her way forward, Marjan wrapped sections of her hair around the GHD Soft Curl Iron. When she released each piece, she didn’t brush through it immediately because allowing the hair to cool untouched ensures the shape will set.
Her Hair
“When I got to the top layer of hair, I held the iron vertically and wrapped the hair away from the face,” she explains.
After another spritz of hairspray, she let the hair rest while her makeup artist got to work.
Once her hair was cool allover, she sprayed a boar/nylon brush (see Marjan’s favorite here) with hairspray and brushed through the curls. She tamed any flyaways with Leonor Greyl Eclat Natural to finish off the look.
When she saw her fiance’s face, she knew all her hard work had paid off. “He had tears in his eyes and kept telling me how incredible I looked. It was so sweet.”
Her Makeup
Marjan chose close friend Carlene Kearns to create her makeup look. The bride shared that Carlene not only accomplished the perfect wedding-day look, but also contributed a calming energy to a typically stressful environment.
Carlene adhered to the bride’s vision of a 70s-influenced style, looking to Bianca Jagger and Sofia Loren for inspiration. She also wanted to incorporate her favorite beauty choices, including lots of contour and a bold eye. The duo agreed that the bride should rock her signature winged-eyeliner. Marjan trusted her so much that they never even did a trial of the look before the big day!
“Carlene is so talented, so I knew I was in good hands,” she said.
Her Makeup
Carlene prepped Marjan’s skin with Sonya Dakar products and her eyes with masks by ToGoSpa. Next, she applied her favorite primer, Smashbox Photo Finish, “to create a smooth surface and ensure that the makeup would last throughout the day.” She then applied Laura Mercier Silk Scream Photo Ready Oil Free Foundation and set it with RCMA No Color Powder using a damp Beautyblender.
“This powder is incredible for all-day wear. It’s one of the few powders that doesn’t oxidize throughout the day or change the color of your skin in photos that use flash,” she added.
She then filled in Marjan’s brows with the Kelley Baker Beauty Pencil in Dark. To make sure her eyeshadow lasted all day, Carlene used the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer followed by a thin layer of Tarte Shape Tape concealer.
When doing a winged eyeliner look, Carlene perfects the flick by “using a small concealer brush like an eraser and removing any parts of the line you don’t want.” Then, she has her client look in the mirror. “I always like to make sure the wing looks good from every angle.”
As for her eyeshadow, “we opted for gorgeous bronze and rose gold tones using the Tarte Tarteist pro amazonian clay eyeshadow palette, the shade “Innocent” and “Bold” were applied to her crease and blended onto the brow bone. I used my favorite brown eyeshadow by Marc Jacobs in the shade “Daddi-o” to define her crease. Then added a pop of shimmer on the center of her lid to modernize the look with “Etheral” from the Tarte palette and Armani Eyes to kill Stellar eye shadow in “Moonlight” to highlight the inner corners of her eye.”
After applying individual lashes for a more natural look, Carlene “circled back to the eyeliner and sharpened it back up with Mac Fluidline in “Blacktrack.” The finishing touch? A couple coats of the Urban Decay Perversion Mascara!
Her Makeup
To define Marjan’s cheekbones, Carlene used two contour palettes, one by Smashbox and one by Charlotte Tilbury. The latter “has a bit of glow to it to diffuse the matte contour and give it a soft blended effect.” Then Carlene applied the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer in Radiant Bronze Light, to warm up her skintone and add the perfect amount of glow. “It’s the one product I can’t live without!”
She then added Chanel Blush in Rose Bronze to the apples of her cheeks to create the perfect flushed effect. Her pro tip? Once she has completed the blush, Carlene always takes a soft crease brush and applies a touch of the color to the brow bone. “It’s subtle, but really pulls the entire look together,” she said.
Finally, she used Dior Nudeskin Illuminizer in 001 on her cheekbones and down the center of her nose for a dewy effect.
Her Makeup
For her lips, Carlene created Marjan’s mauvy nude by using Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Lipstick in Fierce around the perimeter of her lips. She then added Victoria Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lipstick in Adored all over her lip and finished it off with a touch of Charlotte Tilbury in Nude Kate in the center. “It’s the perfect nude pout!” she said.
To complete her look, she applied Beverly Beach Afterglow in Bombshell Bronze to her chest to give it a subtle gleam.
Since the couple was heading to their nuptials in a convertible, SPF was a must.
Says Carlene, “Kate Somerville SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Sprayin the perfect product to seal your makeup and protect your skin from the sun at the same time – a must-have for makeup lovers in the summertime.”