Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan Reveals Exactly How She Created Her Wedding Day Hairstyle

As celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan prepped for her wedding day, not only did the pro know exactly what hairstyle she wanted — but exactly how to get it, too! The admittedly “picky” bride-to-be soled up her sleeves and created the look herself, and now she’s opening up to PEOPLE exclusively about her “glamorous” style.

“I was inspired by Bianca Jagger’s [1971] courthouse wedding style and tried to emulate the classic, luxe brushed-out curls,” she reveals, adding that she didn’t finalize the look, until just a few days before her wedding, after her final fitting with Michael Costello.

Marjan only tested the style once before committing to it. “I wore it to work and everyone kept telling me how great I looked, so I knew it was the perfect style!”

It also helped that her soon-to-be husband, Yoni, had always been a fan of long, loosely curled hair. Marjan knew, however, that as long as she felt good, her groom would be happy too.

Click through for a breakdown of her hairstyle, and makeup look courtesy of Carlene Kearns, the artist she enlisted.