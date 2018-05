Never one to shy away from a dramatic new ‘do, Vanessa treated herself to a much-needed cut after not switching her hairstyle for a while due to filming.

“I really want to cut it and get bangs just because my hair is really damaged right now and it would be an easy way to get rid of all the old and only have the new,” she told us when we caught up with the star for her SinfulColors collaboration before her chop. “But because I am in the middle of filming I can’t really do that so right now it is kind of staying.”