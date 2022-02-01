Celebrity Hair Changes of 2022

See the stars' most major mane changes, from big cuts to bold new hues

February 01, 2022 05:49 PM

1 of 6

Gemma Chan

Credit: Getty; Chemma Chan/Instagram

Is there any haircut the Eternals star (and author — she has a story in the just-published East Side Voices) can't pull off? She's making us want to cut bangs and a bob of our own. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Jaime King

Credit: Getty; Ted Gibson/Instagram

The star has been short for a minute, but hairstylist Ted Gibson gave her a curly, bleached crop for an upcoming role. 

3 of 6

Kesha

Credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic; Kesha/Instagram

The "We R Who We R" singer is now a brunette, with a choppy bob and bangs to go with the new look.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Jodie Comer

Credit: Getty; Jodi Comer/Instagram

The Killing Eve star went for the cut — the haircut, that is — with a feathery, layered look shared by hairstylist Sam McKnight

Advertisement

5 of 6

Rachel Brosnahan

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star rang in the new year with some bold bangs. "Fresh flowers. Fresh cut. Fresh face. Fresh fit. Did you know if you type fresh enough times in a row it doesn't look like a real word anymore? Do your worst 2022," she wrote on Instagram

6 of 6

Karlie Kloss

Credit: Karlie Kloss/Instagram; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"After a decade of being a blonde, I finally crossed over to the dark side," the supermodel captioned the Instagram reveal of her "expensive brunette" locks. 

For even more celebrity hair change before-and-after photos, click here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next