Celebrity Hair Changes of 2022
See the stars' most major mane changes, from big cuts to bold new hues
Gemma Chan
Is there any haircut the Eternals star (and author — she has a story in the just-published East Side Voices) can't pull off? She's making us want to cut bangs and a bob of our own.
Jaime King
The star has been short for a minute, but hairstylist Ted Gibson gave her a curly, bleached crop for an upcoming role.
Kesha
The "We R Who We R" singer is now a brunette, with a choppy bob and bangs to go with the new look.
Jodie Comer
The Killing Eve star went for the cut — the haircut, that is — with a feathery, layered look shared by hairstylist Sam McKnight.
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star rang in the new year with some bold bangs. "Fresh flowers. Fresh cut. Fresh face. Fresh fit. Did you know if you type fresh enough times in a row it doesn't look like a real word anymore? Do your worst 2022," she wrote on Instagram.
Karlie Kloss
"After a decade of being a blonde, I finally crossed over to the dark side," the supermodel captioned the Instagram reveal of her "expensive brunette" locks.
