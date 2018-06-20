Shop These Celebrity-Loved Stuart Weitzman Shoes for Up to 50 Percent Off

From red carpets to off-duty street style, Stuart Weitzman is a celebrity favorite when it comes to chic shoes. Not only are the brand’s designs incredibly lust-worthy but the luxurious fabrics and expertly crafted silhouettes make the label’s shoes as comfortable as they are timeless. Of course, as a celebrity favorite, the shoes also come with a high price tag, running anywhere from $298 to $2,500 and up. But luckily right now, you can score the hottest styles loved by celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington and more on major sale. We’re talking about taking up to 50 percent off of Stuart Weitzman’s most iconic over the knee boots, “Nudist” sandals, trendy mules, slide loafers and more. But you better act fast, styles are already selling out quick.

So scroll down to shop 7 celeb-loved Stuart Weitzman styles on sale now!

Ariana Grande in The HiLine Boot

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Buy It! The Hiline Boot available on sale in Perla Light Grey, $399 (orig. $798); stuartweitzman.com

Emily Ratajkowski in The 100SquareNudist Sandal

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Buy It! The 100SquareNudist Sandal, $199 (orig. $398); stuartweitzman.com

Kerry Washington in The Camila Mule

Splash

Buy It! The Camila Mule available on sale in Raspberry Pink, $228 (orig. $455); stuartweitzman.com

Gigi Hadid in The EyeLove Mule

Splash

Buy It! The EyeLove Mule, $249 (orig. $498); stuartweitzman.com

Cate Blanchett in The Clinger Bootie

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Buy It! The Clinger Bootie, $299 (orig. $598); stuartweitzman.com

Ashley Graham in The NuNaked Straight Sandal

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Buy It! The NuNakedStraight Sandal available on sale in Lamé, $279 (orig. $398); stuartweitzman.com

Jasmine Sanders in The Curvia Pump

Buy It! The Curvia Pump available on sale in Bisque Light Beige, $193 (orig. $385); stuartweitzman.com