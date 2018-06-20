Shop These Celebrity-Loved Stuart Weitzman Shoes for Up to 50 Percent Off

From red carpets to off-duty street style, Stuart Weitzman is a celebrity favorite when it comes to chic shoes. Not only are the brand’s designs incredibly lust-worthy but the luxurious fabrics and expertly crafted silhouettes make the label’s shoes as comfortable as they are timeless. Of course, as a celebrity favorite, the shoes also come with a high price tag, running anywhere from $298 to $2,500 and up. But luckily right now, you can score the hottest styles loved by celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington and more on major sale. We’re talking about taking up to 50 percent off of Stuart Weitzman’s most iconic over the knee boots, “Nudist” sandals, trendy mules, slide loafers and more. But you better act fast, styles are already selling out quick.
So scroll down to shop 7 celeb-loved Stuart Weitzman styles on sale now!
Ariana Grande in The HiLine Boot
Emily Ratajkowski in The 100SquareNudist Sandal
Kerry Washington in The Camila Mule
Gigi Hadid in The EyeLove Mule
Cate Blanchett in The Clinger Bootie
Ashley Graham in The NuNaked Straight Sandal
Jasmine Sanders in The Curvia Pump
