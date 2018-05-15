Trend Alert: The Coolest Lucite Earrings to Shop for Spring

Hoop earrings never really go out of style, but metallic ones have been having a major moment over the past year or two. This season, the look is getting a fresh update – and you’ve already seen it on stylish stars such as Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and more: The hoop is getting remade in chic lucite. They come in all shapes, sizes and – even more exciting – fun colors! And while we’ll always have a special place in our jewelry collection for our O.G. metal hoops (because let’s be honest, they never really go out of style thanks to J.Lo), these trendy lucite hoops have completely won us over.

SHutterstock; INSTAR; Getty

Blake, Gabrielle and Tracee have been spotted multiple times, on red carpets and social media, rocking the Jelly Lucite Hoops from Alison Lou’s LOUCITE collection, and Emily Ratajkowski was picked to front the campaign (below). While a three-pair set of these babies will run you close to $400, you can snag the smallest size (available in four colors) for $125. Whether you wear ’em big or small (or in multiples to the gym like Blake), lucite earrings are one of the coolest jewelry styles you can rock this season – and we suggest picking up a pair ASAP!

Scroll down to shop the Alison Lou Jelly Hoop earrings and more of our favorite lucite hoops in every color and at every budget.

