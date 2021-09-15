Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By
Dr. Barbara Sturm, Shani Darden, Tracie Martyn and more pros explain the magic behind their most popular treatments
It's no secret that celebrities spend hours getting their hair and makeup done prior to attending premieres, awards shows and other major events. But before the glam process even begins, many stars also spend time (and money!) on luxurious facials and sculpting treatments to get their skin red carpet-ready. Here are the most popular ones from beloved celebrity facialists and aestheticians.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Celebrity Client: Zoë Kravitz
Top Treatment: The Sturm Glow Facial
What Is It? The #SturmGlow treatment uses Sturm's ingredient-science based products — including her Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Hyaluronic Serum, Glow Drops and more — in combination with leading facialist Iván Pol's buzzed-about Beauty Sandwich technique. Pol (who's been partnering with Sturm for years) created this non-toxic alternative to Botox and fillers uses a a proprietary radio frequency method to leave skin glowing, lifted, sharpened and elevated. Kravitz received the sought-after treatment before the 2021 Met Gala.
Shani Darden
Celebrity Client: Kim Kardashian
Top Treatment: Shani's Signature Facial
What Is It? This individualized treatment delivers a radiant and healthy glow by addressing each client's unique skincare concerns. Darden incorporates light chemical peels, oxygen therapy, vibration therapy, micro-current technology, extractions (if needed), LED light therapy and more to help tighten, lift, sculpt, and hydrate the skin.
Tracie Martyn
Celebrity Client: Lili Reinhart
Top Treatment: The Red Carpet Facial
What Is It? According to Tracie Martyn co-founder Marius Morariu, the famed treatment is a "firming, lifting and contouring facial that helps via a proprietary current technology channeled from the Resculptor beauty machine." This gadget helps de-puff (similar to a lymphatic drainage massage), while also sculpting and toning muscles. The result? Snatched cheekbones and an "epic glow," Morariu says. Reinhart got a Red Carpet Facial before the 2021 Met Gala. Iman, Rosalía, Evan Mock and Charles Melton recently received the treatment as well.
Georgia Louise
Celebrity Client: Karlie Kloss
Top Treatment: The Bespoke by Georgia Louise
What Is It? The epitome of luxury, this treatment targets multiple skincare concerns using the best in beauty technology to deliver the ultimate regenerative results. Georgia first looks at specific skincare needs and recommends a state-of-the-art service, including microdermabrasion, lymphatic drainage, ultrasonic, micro current, LED light therapy, radio frequency or negative-ion oxygen therapy. The facial incorporates Georgia Louise's signature "Lift + Sculpt" massage technique, a customized treatment mask plus a blast of oxygen to leave you glowing all day. One of her latest tools is the Myo-Plus, designed to noticeably tighten and firm your skin in just 15 minutes.
Mila Moursi
Celebrity Client: Charlize Theron
Top Treatment: L'Optimal
What Is It? The actress loves this facial from trained aesthetician Mila Moursi, which combines manual dry contouring and sculpting techniques with advanced radio frequency or cryotherapy technology to lift and firm the face, neck, and décolleté. The treatment (also one of Courteney Cox's go-to's!) leaves skin smooth, radiant and glowy.
Joanna Vargas
Celebrity Client: Mindy Kaling
Top Treatments: Triple Crown Facial
What Is It? The 3-step micro-current facial is Vargas' signature treatment — it sculps the jawline and leaves the skin looking youthful and refreshed. The first step is microdermabrasion, which removes dead cells and surface dirt, Next, micro-current technology drains puffiness, lifts and tightens the face. And finally, vitamin-spiked oxygen is used to provide an instant glow.