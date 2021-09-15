Celebrity Facial Favorites: All About the Treatments Kim Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz and More Swear By

It's no secret that celebrities spend hours getting their hair and makeup done prior to attending premieres, awards shows and other major events. But before the glam process even begins, many stars also spend time (and money!) on luxurious facials and sculpting treatments to get their skin red carpet-ready. Here are the most popular ones from beloved celebrity facialists and aestheticians.

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Zoë Kravitz attends The 2021 Met Gala Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Celebrity Client: Zoë Kravitz

Top Treatment: The Sturm Glow Facial

What Is It? The #SturmGlow treatment uses Sturm's ingredient-science based products — including her Super Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Hyaluronic Serum, Glow Drops and more — in combination with leading facialist Iván Pol's buzzed-about Beauty Sandwich technique. Pol (who's been partnering with Sturm for years) created this non-toxic alternative to Botox and fillers uses a a proprietary radio frequency method to leave skin glowing, lifted, sharpened and elevated. Kravitz received the sought-after treatment before the 2021 Met Gala.

Shani Darden

kim kardashian Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrity Client: Kim Kardashian

What Is It? This individualized treatment delivers a radiant and healthy glow by addressing each client's unique skincare concerns. Darden incorporates light chemical peels, oxygen therapy, vibration therapy, micro-current technology, extractions (if needed), LED light therapy and more to help tighten, lift, sculpt, and hydrate the skin.

Tracie Martyn

Lili Reinhart Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Celebrity Client: Lili Reinhart

Top Treatment: The Red Carpet Facial

What Is It? According to Tracie Martyn co-founder Marius Morariu, the famed treatment is a "firming, lifting and contouring facial that helps via a proprietary current technology channeled from the Resculptor beauty machine." This gadget helps de-puff (similar to a lymphatic drainage massage), while also sculpting and toning muscles. The result? Snatched cheekbones and an "epic glow," Morariu says. Reinhart got a Red Carpet Facial before the 2021 Met Gala. Iman, Rosalía, Evan Mock and Charles Melton recently received the treatment as well.

Georgia Louise

Karlie Kloss Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Celebrity Client: Karlie Kloss

Top Treatment: The Bespoke by Georgia Louise

What Is It? The epitome of luxury, this treatment targets multiple skincare concerns using the best in beauty technology to deliver the ultimate regenerative results. Georgia first looks at specific skincare needs and recommends a state-of-the-art service, including microdermabrasion, lymphatic drainage, ultrasonic, micro current, LED light therapy, radio frequency or negative-ion oxygen therapy. The facial incorporates Georgia Louise's signature "Lift + Sculpt" massage technique, a customized treatment mask plus a blast of oxygen to leave you glowing all day. One of her latest tools is the Myo-Plus, designed to noticeably tighten and firm your skin in just 15 minutes.

Mila Moursi

Charlize Theron 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Charlize Theron | Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Celebrity Client: Charlize Theron

What Is It? The actress loves this facial from trained aesthetician Mila Moursi, which combines manual dry contouring and sculpting techniques with advanced radio frequency or cryotherapy technology to lift and firm the face, neck, and décolleté. The treatment (also one of Courteney Cox's go-to's!) leaves skin smooth, radiant and glowy.

Joanna Vargas

Mindy Kaling Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Celebrity Client: Mindy Kaling

Top Treatments: Triple Crown Facial