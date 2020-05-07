These Celeb-Loved Brands Just Teamed Up to Create Cool, Comfy Athleisure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Boring is the last thing you want your workout clothes to be. We all know that a cute activewear set can literally propel you off the couch and onto the treadmill. And we’re going to guess that this brand new collaboration has some of the coolest and least-boring workout attire you’ve ever set your eyes on.

Koral — the brand behind those shiny leggings stars like Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez wear to the gym on the regular — has teamed up with Kappa, an Italian sportswear label that’s been a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters for years, to create a sure-to-sell-out 13-piece capsule collection that’s available to shop today.

The Koral x Kappa range offers something for every type of fashionable fitness enthusiast, but there’s also great attire for just chilling on the couch. Think abstract-printed leggings rendered in Koral’s signature technical fabrics, cute but workout-friendly bike shorts that we can easily picture Emily Ratajkowski wearing, a one-and-done sweat-wicking jumpsuit, and wide-leg track pants that have Kourtney Kardashian written all over them.

We have a strong feeling the pieces in this collection will find their way into every A-lister’s wardrobe in the next few weeks. Because when two celeb-loved brands known for their game-changing fabrics and designs work together, it’s the only feasible assumption to make.

Ahead, scoop up the coolest pieces from the Koral x Kappa collection and put away your basic black leggings for the time being.

Buy It! Koral x Kappa Aello High Rise Infinity Leggings, $110; koral.com

Buy It! Koral x Kappa High Rise Infinity Bike Shorts, $85; koral.com

Buy It! Koral x Kappa Verona Zephyr Wide-Leg Pants, $215; koral.com

Buy It! Koral x Kappa Vera Valo Dress, $218; koral.com

Buy It! Koral x Kappa Triumph Infinity Jumpsuit, $195; koral.com

Buy It! Koral x Kappa Blank Valo Hoodie, $255; koral.com