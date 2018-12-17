Celeb Style Déja Vu: The Pieces Every Star Seems to Own

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Dior Book Tote Bags
If you’re carrying this logo tote, you’re already turning heads (hi, Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss) – but it’s still hard to resist taking advantage of the brand’s ABCDior personalization service to let gawkers know that yes, it’s really you.
Beloved by supermodels (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Baldwin, Izabel Goulart and Elsa Hosk) and Oscar winners alike (that’s Julia Roberts in white and Sandra Bullock owns the red), Max Mara’s ultra-cozy coat makes you think there may be no price limit on feeling ridiculously warm in winter.
Rag & Bone 'Atlas' Bag
This shoulder bag is classic with a cool twist – so it’s no wonder stylish stars including Laura Dern, Gabrielle Union and Emma Roberts have all ben seen wearing it recently.
Anita Ko Diamond Safety Pin Earring
Adding diamonds takes a safety pin in the ear from punk to pretty, as seen on Fergie, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.
Prada 'Sidonie' Bag
For the A-list influencer set, this sleek Prada crossbody has proven impossible to resist. (It’s seen on, from left, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid, Yara Shahidi, Hailee Steinfeld and Kaia Gerber.)
Not content just to take over red carpets on celebrities’ feet, the legendary shoe designer has also created the latest "It Bag" for events, seen on Bella Hadid, Suki Waterhouse and Elsa Hosk.
RtA 'Diavolina' Pants
When leather pants just aren’t rock ‘n roll enough, stars including Mariah Carey, Fergie and Jasmine Tookes turn to this daringly detailed pair.
100% DKNY T-Shirts
You’ve seen these empowering statement tees all over social media on your favorite stars (pictured: Olivia Culpo, Martha Hunt and Sofia Richie) – and the brand is giving you the chance to get your own custom tee printed with “the elements that make each of [you] unique, and ultimately, 100% DKNY.” And they all come in very Instagram-friendly packaging: The products will be delivered in custom DKNY pizza boxes.
Chloe Gosselin 'Maud' Bootie
From Priyanka Chopra’s wedding festivities (Sophie Turner) to pounding the N.Y.C. pavement in support of their projects (Vanessa Hudgens and Julia Roberts), these are the comfy-but-cool booties stars seem to favor.
