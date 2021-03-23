The model designed a 61-piece line of trendy accessories inspired by California summers and her personal jewelry collection. "I wanted to ensure there was something in there for everyone," Richie tells PEOPLE. "The essentials — some good hoops, some layering necklaces & anklets (my fave) but also some trending pieces like the colored stones."

"We celebrate and embrace the essence of every inner woman - whether she's beautifully brave-hearted, delightfully delicate, or sophisticatedly simple - we unleash every reason behind her expression," Charles Lichaa, the founder, creative director and CEO of 8 Other Reasons, said in a statement. "Sofia is confident in her style and she wanted to put out pieces that expressed personal taste, I think this collection is a very true representation of her aesthetic."

Buy It! Sofia Richie x 8OR Mini Purse, $79; 8otherreasons.com