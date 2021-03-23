The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches to Shop Now
Whether stars launched their own lines or collaborated with buzzy brands on capsule collections, these are the coolest pieces to get your hands on now
Sofia Richie x 8 Other Reasons
The model designed a 61-piece line of trendy accessories inspired by California summers and her personal jewelry collection. "I wanted to ensure there was something in there for everyone," Richie tells PEOPLE. "The essentials — some good hoops, some layering necklaces & anklets (my fave) but also some trending pieces like the colored stones."
"We celebrate and embrace the essence of every inner woman - whether she's beautifully brave-hearted, delightfully delicate, or sophisticatedly simple - we unleash every reason behind her expression," Charles Lichaa, the founder, creative director and CEO of 8 Other Reasons, said in a statement. "Sofia is confident in her style and she wanted to put out pieces that expressed personal taste, I think this collection is a very true representation of her aesthetic."
Buy It! Sofia Richie x 8OR Mini Purse, $79; 8otherreasons.com
Sofia Richie x 8 Other Reasons
Buy It! 8ORSOFIA039 Necklace, $57; 8otherreasons.com
Lauren London x Puma
The model, actress and Puma ambassador's first capsule for the brand is inspired by her hometown of Los Angeles. The Forever Strong collection represents "strength, perseverance, authenticity and love." It includes black-and-white Puma Suede sneakers, a T-shirt and a hoodie featuring a tiny blue heart that pays homage to London's longtime love, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
"I am so grateful and proud to drop my first collection with my PUMA family," said Lauren London. "I wanted to make sure that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style. This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be Forever Stronger. Looking forward to more to come."
Buy It! Puma x Lauren London Forever Stronger Hoodie, $75; themarathonclothing.com
Lauren London x Puma
Buy It! Puma x Lauren London Forever Stronger Suede Women's Sneakers, $80; us.puma.com
Nastia Liukin x APL
The Olympic gymnast teamed up with the shoe brand to launch new versions of three classic Athletic Propulsion Labs silhouettes: the TechLoom Bliss, the TechLoom Breeze and the TechLoom Wave. With patriotic stars, gold detailing and even a red, white and blue style, the capsule collection pays homage to Liukin's impressive career representing Team USA at the 2008 Games (and comes just in time to wear to cheer on athletes in Tokyo!).
Buy It! Nastia Liukin x APL Women's TechLoom Bliss, $200; athleticpropulsionlabs.com
Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova
You're in for a (say it with us now) hot girl summer with the rapper's extremely sexy swimwear collection for Fashion Nova. There's plenty of neon, tons of high-cut bikinis and, in case there was any doubt, monokinis emblazoned with the vibe.
Buy It! Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova "See You In Cabo" swimsuit, $39.99; fashionnova.com
Saweetie x Rue21
You and your "best friend" definitely need to roll up to the ice cream store this summer wearing pieces from the Saweetie Collection, the rapper's limited-edition collaboration with Rue 21.
Buy It! Saweetie x Rue 21 tee, $19.99;rue21.com
Nike x Sweetest Swing Pack
After releasing a sneaker with MLB great Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996, Nike has teamed up with the Hall of Famer yet again to drop a four-piece capsule collection 25 years later. The Nike x Ken Griffey Jr. collab — available now at Foot Locker, Inc. banner stores across America and Canada in men's and kid's sizing — includes Air Max 90s that feature a reversed baseball cap graphic and Griffey's number 24 on the tongue.
The line offers special edition Air Force 1s that honor the MLB star and his dad Ken Griffey Sr. (who wore the number 30 throughout his career). It also includes white and black "The Sweetest Swing" sneakers adorned with branding on the insoles and a hang tag. The last shoe in the Nike x Ken Griffey Jr. capsule is a spider-themed Vapormax Plus that pays homage to Griffey Jr.'s legendary "Spider-Man Catch" in which the Seattle Mariners player scaled an outfield wall on all fours in 1991.
Buy It! Nike Vapormax Plus 'Webbed Fury', $210; footlocker.com
Nike x Sweetest Swing Pack
Buy It! Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'The Sweetest Swing', $170; footlocker.com
KOIO x Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas teamed up with Koio to launch a re-imagined version of the luxury footwear brand's signature '80s track-inspired sneaker. The singer gave the classic silhouette a futuristic upgrade, adding iridescent tech fabric as well as mauve and burgundy suede details. Jonas' design also features Koio's comfortable and lightweight Koio ReCycled outsole and midsole, both of which are made from recycled materials.
"I was excited to create something that felt 100% me with a brand that I know and love for their consistent quality and attention to detail," Jonas, who worked on developing the limited-edition runner for over a year, said in a statement. "Having complete creative freedom to not only design the shoe, but creative direct the entire campaign was an amazing experience."
Buy It! KOIO x Joe Jonas Retro Runner, $298; koio.com
KOIO x Joe Jonas
Buy It! KOIO x Joe Jonas Retro Runner, $298; koio.com
Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon
Supermodel Irina Shayk designed a capsule collection for Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon's namesake footwear label that reflects her strong-meets-sexy aesthetic. The collaboration launched with an edgy flatform sandal called Sand Dune and features two additional styles — a high heeled sandal called Sun Valley and a summer boot called Escape — dropping later this month.
"I love the Tamara Mellon brand and Tamara's vision. Being female founded, and with 81% female employees, it truly supports the power of women! I'm happy to be a part of the mission and to collaborate with her," the Russian beauty said. "My new collection is fun and easy to wear. I hope you enjoy it!"
Buy It! Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon Sand Dune, $595; tamaramellon.com
Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon
Buy It! Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon Sand Dune, $595; tamaramellon.com
K-Swiss x Venus Williams
The tennis champion joined forces with heritage tennis brand K-Swiss on their second co-branded capsule collection, K-Swiss x EleVen by Venus Williams Glow Up — and you'll be dying to wear the pieces both on and off the court! Designed in vibrant colors, tie-dye patterns and iridescent finishes, the line of tanks, leggings, shorts, sneakers and more were made to inspire confidence in any woman who puts on the pieces.
"We created dynamic outfits that represent confidence, individuality and versatility so our customers can feel their absolute best," Williams said.
K-Swiss x Venus Williams
Buy It! K-Swiss The Razor Tank x EleVen by Venus Williams, $79; kswiss.com
K-Swiss Racing Stripe Legging x EleVen by Venus Williams, $109; kswiss.com
K-Swiss x Venus Williams
Buy It! K-Swiss Womens Court Traymore Glow Up x EleVen by Venus Williams, $90; kswiss.com
Palm Tree Crew
Get that same breezy "song of summer" vibe you get from a Kygo track with the latest drop from his Palm Tree Crew, his sunny, beachy collection of casual pieces with business partner Myles Shear.
Summersalt x Sara Foster
The actress-turned-entrepreneur does triple duty for the megapopular essentials brand, serving as an investor, designer and model —here showing off her second collection for Summersalt, comprised of bold blue basics and some more pieces that will have you craving a hot afternoon at the beach. (And yay, they're made of sustainable materials.)
Buy It! Summersalt x Sara Foster string bikini top, $65; summersalt.com
Summersalt x Sara Foster
Buy It! Summersalt x Sara Foster Do-It-All ribbed dress, $95; summersalt.com
Sincerely Jules for Bandier
Superinfluencer Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules has teamed up with activewear brand Bandier to create "the ultimate spring athleisure collection", as she said on Instagram — it's full of pastels, prints and flirty details to make your most comfortable clothes feel super-cute. (The whole collection is available to shop on Amazon and Bandier.)
Buy It! Sincerely Jules for Bandier nylon jacket, $98; amazon.com and bandier.com
Sincerely Jules for Bandier
Buy It! Sincerely Jules for Bandier Rue crossover leggings, $78;bandier.com
Sincerely Jules for Bandier
Buy It! Sincerely Jules for Bandier Willow tank, $48; amazon.com
House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie
For their first-ever collaboration, the Richie sisters co-designed a spring collection for Nicole's fashion and lifestyle brand House of Harlow. The line (available exclusively at Revolve) offers pieces that reflect Nicole's signature '70s Bohemian aesthetic and effortlessly cool designs inspired by Sofia's personal style. From flowy jumpsuits to sexy jersey dresses, the House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie collection has something for every warm weather mood mood and occasion.
"From the beginning of House of Harlow, I imagined it a place where my family would come and create if they ever felt a desire to," Nicole said in a press release. "Sofia has an incredibly unique, cool, and effortless sense of style, and it felt natural to incorporate that feel into this Spring collection."
Sofia added: "I have always looked up to my sister and her amazing style. I am so excited to be collaborating with her on House of Harlow and loved being able to work closely with her to create this collection."
Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie; revolve.com
Nikki Reed x LOCI
After starring as Rosemary in the Twilight saga, Nikki Reed used her fame to champion environmentalism by founding the sustainable and ethical lifestyle brand BaYou with Love, and often speaks out about the importance of understanding our impact on the planet. Now, the actress-turned-activist is partnering with vegan footwear brand LOCI to launch a capsule collection of men's and women's sneakers made from sustainable materials.
"LOCI represents so much more than a shoe. It's a chance to prove that we can create products that are as chic as they are conscious of the planet. Luxury and sustainability can live together, you don't have to sacrifice one for the other," Reed said in a statement.
Buy It! Nikki Reed x LOCI Nine White, $135; lociwear.com
Nikki Reed x LOCI
Buy It! Nikki Reed x LOCI Nine Sage; lociwear.com
adidas x Zoë Saldana
Zoë Saldana's latest collection in collaboration with adidas features an extended size range and more high-quality athleisure pieces, all available at Kohl's. The new line offers neon colors and pretty pastels perfect for spring and summer, and everything is designed to keep up with any busy lifestyle.
"Soccer is a weekend staple at my house and I love to pair wardrobe staples such as jeans with this tee and backpack so I can spend more time on the field with family and less time in the changing room," Saldana says. "When I'm in a rush after a workout, the Grand Court pair perfectly with a cool jacket for a stylish yet comfortable look."
Buy It! adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Crew Neck Tee, $40; kohls.com
adidas x Zoë Saldana
Buy It! adidas x Zoë Saldana Collection 3 Stripe Bike Shorts, $30; kohls.com
The JoJo Fletcher x DSW Collection
Bachelor nation's JoJo Fletcher teamed up with DSW to curate a collection of her favorite sneakers, sandals and block heels from the affordable footwear retailer. The 21-piece collaboration, which includes easy-to-wear neutrals, metallics and pops of color perfect for summer, is available at dws.com and all 500 store locations.
"DSW is a one-stop-shop for all of my most loved shoe brands, I wanted to select shoes that were great everyday staples that can be styled in a number of ways," Fletcher said. "As we transition into Spring weather and the world starts to open back up, sandals and heels will be making their way back on to everyone's feet and will be great summer pieces."
Buy It! Marc Fisher Cerana Pump. $59.99; dsw.com
The JoJo Fletcher x DSW Collection
Buy It! Kelly & Katie Carbren Sandal, $44; dsw.com
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
The star expanded her lifestyle empire with the launch of pastel tie-dye robes, matching headbands and face crystals just in time for festival season. The lightweight robes — which are currently sold out but expected to restock this spring — are "silkyyy smooth," Teigen wrote on Instagram, adding that the reusable decorative gems were designed by makeup artist Nova Kaplan.
Buy It! Tie-Dye for Headband in Crystal Shine, $16; cravingsbychrissyteigen.com
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
Buy It! Tie-Dye for Headband in Sunset, $16; cravingsbychrissyteigen.com
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
Buy It! Face Crystals, $14; cravingsbychrissyteigen.com
The Home Edit x Summersalt
Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who makeup organizing super duo The Home Edit, collaborated with female-founded, direct-to-consumer apparel brand Summersalt on a colorful line of with swimwear, sleepwear, loungewear and activewear. The Rainbow Collection features rainbow-hued and star-printed pieces that will become your pool bag staples this summer.
Buy It! Summersalt x The Home Edit Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set, $115; summersalt.com
The Home Edit x Summesalt
Buy It! Summersalt x The Home Softest French Terry Joggers, $85; summersalt.com
Cardi B x Reebok
The rapper teamed up with Reebok to design her first-ever apparel line, launching alongside new colorways of her Reebok Club C Cardi and Club C Double sneakers. The '90s-inspired Summertime Fine Collection (launching April 23 on reebok.com) offers flattering and figure-hugging tops, bras, jackets and tights in sizes 2XS-4X.
"I'm so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok," Cardi said in a release. "This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing."
Cardi B x Reebok
Maluma x Balmain
Following the success of Maluma's custom tropical Balmain outfit for the Video Music Awards last year, the singer teamed up with creative director Olivier Rousteing yet again to create this limited-edition collection of sneakers and ready-to-wear designs featuring graphic prints. The multi-faceted collaboration also features a playlist curated by Maluma and Rousteing, available now on Apple Music.
"It's been one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this journey was more exciting, as Olivier pushed me to design with him and sketch looks that I personally will wear off the stage and showcase high couture with a bit of Papi Juancho," Maluma said. "This process was exciting as I have always dreamt to design one day, and I was happy to have a friend like Olivier let me express creatively through fashion."
Buy It! Maluma Oversized Black Cotton T-Shirt with Multicolor Balmain Logo Print, $550; balmain.com
Maluma x Balmain
Isabela Rangel Grutman x Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman is celebrating the return of its best-selling espadrille styles — and introducing brand new silhouettes! — with a tropical-inspired campaign starring model and influencer Isabela Rangel Grutman. "I love espadrilles because they're such a great travel shoe or everyday shoe — I need to get every single pair from the collection in every single color," she said, adding, "I'm obsessed!"
Buy It! Stuart Weitzman x Isabella Rangel Grutman Lilyana Espadrille Wedges, $395; stuartweitzman.com
Isabela Rangel Grutman x Stuart Weitzman
Brooklyn Decker x BURU
Launching just in time for Mother's Day, this super sustainable collaboration between BURU and actress and entrepreneur Brooklyn Decker is cut-to-order to reduce waste. The multi-generational designs feature classic silhouettes that are functional and versatile (some styles are even reversible!). In addition, the collection is available in inclusive sizing up to 2X and 100% of Decker's portion of sales will be donated to charity.
"What I love about this collection is it works for the now and the future. The pieces feel comfortable for working/momming/quarantining from home, but can be styled for those future nights out we are all looking forward to," the actress, who shares two children with husband Andy Roddick, said.
Buy It! BURU x Brooklyn Decker Reversible Tiered Skirt, $258; shopburu.com
Millie Bobby Brown x Vogue Eyewear
In collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, the Stranger Things actress designed an eight-piece capsule collection inspired by the energy and aesthetic of cities around the world that have shaped her personality. New York, Los Angeles, London and Marbella are all represented in the new launch and corresponding #MBBDiaries campaign, shot by Quentin Jones and the star's older brother Charlie Brown. The wide-ranging collection also features pastel eyewear that pays homage to Brown's skincare brand Florence by Mills.
Millie Bobby Brown x Vogue Eyewear
Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova partnered with Megan Thee Stallion to announce the launch of a women's empowerment initiative called "Women on Top." Through the philanthropic program, the brand will donate funds to help support education, women-owned businesses, female-focused charities and more. Recipients, who will be awarded $25,000 or more for a total of $1,000,000, will be revealed every day through March 31.
"I'm excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving one million dollars to support women led businesses and organizations," the rapper said in a press release. "These donations are life changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality."
Summersalt x Sara Foster
Mom-trepreneur Sara Foster grew up on the beaches of Southern California (read: she's done the research on what makes great swimwear!). That's why the star teamed with beloved brand Summersalt on her first-ever swim collection, featuring styles for the whole family, including three women's suits, two children's pieces and one pair of men's trunks.
Foster spent a year designing and developing the tie-dye capsule, named "Cotton Candy Sky," which is "inspired by the evening summer-filled blue and pink skies."
"Investing in @summersalt and working with this team has been an absolute joy," Foster, who stars alongside her two daughters Valentina, 10, and Josephine, 5, and husband Tommy Haas, in the campaign, shared on Instagram. "I hope everyone loves this as much as I do."
And her extended family is already slipping into the chic swim styles. Foster's Step-daughter Katharine McPhee called the high-leg one-piece the "best" she's ever worn.
Buy It! The Perfect High Let One Piece, $125; summersalt.com
Buy It! The Girl's Ruffle One-Piece, $50; summersalt.com
Buy It! The Men's Short, $80; summersalt.com
Phenomenal Sweatsuits
Meena Harris' Phenomenal label dropped new sweatsuits emblazoned with "AMBITIOUS," a word that conveys the same powerful message behind the activist's best-selling children's book, Ambitious Girl. The new sets come in six colorways: pink, sandstone, alpine green, light blue, mint and black.
"It was never supposed to be anything more than a side project, a one-month fundraising campaign, and I certainly didn't think back then that I would be here over three years later still talking about it," Harris previously told PEOPLE of her label, which has quickly become a celeb-favorite brand. "Likewise, I never set out to start a brand. So, it's been an unexpected and wild ride, to say the least! But it's really gratifying to pour your heart and soul into something, work your ass off, and see it in the world embraced by the communities it's intended for."
Buy It! Phenomenally Soft Jogger Sweatpants, $54; phenomenalwoman.us
Phenomenal Sweatsuits
SET ACTIVE x Madelyn Cline Collab
Chances are you've seen celeb-loved label SET ACTIVE all over your Instagram feed over the past year. And for good reason. The activewear brand has built a business around a "community first" mentality, fostering a connection with customers thanks to its figure-flattering line of stylish and comfortable core basics (perfect for any activity ranging from a Peloton workout to a trip to Starbucks).
And for its first-ever collaboration, the label teamed with Outer Banks breakout star Madelyn Cline to give an update to its best-selling, two-piece workout sets featuring six new colorways (Daisy, Golden Hour, Martini, Mist, Nostalgia, Sea Grass). Cline co-designed the capsule with founder Lindsey Carter and drew inspiration from her personal style for a few of the athleisure pieces including halter tops, boyfriend tees, cropped crewnecks, two-tone sweats and more.
But It! Set by MC DAISY Leggings, 65; setactive.co
Buy It! Set by MC DAISY Tube Bra, $38; setactive.co
Kittenish x Juicy Couture
Jessie James Decker's Kittenish brand collaborated with Juicy Couture on a capsule line of joggers, shorts, jumpsuits and dresses. The singer described the line as a "a nod to the 90s and all your throwback dreams" on Instagram. "We worked hard on this collab over the last year and I am so excited to say it is finally here!!!! can't wait to see y'all rockin these beautiful pieces," she added. Prices range from $45-$129, and the collection is available now online and in Kittenish brick-and-mortar stores.
Buy It! Kittenish x Juicy Couture Peek-a-Boo Jumpsuit, $89; kittenish.com
Jane Seymour Jewelry x JTV
Jane Seymour partnered with national jewelry retailer and broadcast network JTV to launch a collection that features exclusive pieces created by the award-winning actress — including a few items from her popular Open Hearts by Jane Seymour brand.
"My mother, Mieke, taught my sisters and me that, in life, there will always be challenges, and that the only way to truly overcome these challenges and move forward in life is to accept what's happening, open your heart and reach out in some way to help someone else in need. When you do this, you find purpose and can transform adversity into opportunity — that's the foundation of the Open Hearts message," the star said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to work with JTV to bring Open Hearts jewelry back in a refreshed and reimagined way to serve as a universal symbol of giving and receiving love — and I'm equally excited about what we have planned next for my Jane Seymour Jewelry brand."
Buy It! Open Hearts by Jane Seymour Jewelry, $139.99; jtv. com
DJ Khaled x Dolce & Gabbana
DJ Khaled is bringing his signature Miami-meets-Mediterranean-inspired style to Dolce & Gabbana. The rapper and producer collaborated with the Italian luxury label on a size inclusive line of genderless clothing and accessories. The collection touts two different concepts. The first is a lion motif that symbolizes "strength and pride" according to a press release, while the second captures the heart of Miami's Wynwood neighborhood through floral patterns and graffiti-inspired designs.