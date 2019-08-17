5 Super Cute Fall Outfit Ideas Inspired by Kate Middleton, Rihanna, and More Celebs

Image zoom Getty (3)

Fall is right around the corner, and with its arrival comes a seemingly-endless amount of invitations to autumn activities like tailgating, apple picking, and more. While spending time outdoors with friends and family is always great, figuring out what to wear during the fall can be tricky since the day tends to start off cool but heat up by the afternoon.

Thankfully, you can solve this sartorial dilemma by turning to stylish stars like Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for some fall outfit inspiration. These fashion-forward celebs have clearly mastered the art of transitional dressing, as they’ve all been spotted in super cute fall outfit combinations that you’ll want to rock all season long.

Not only are these fashion formulas incredibly chic, but they’re all really easy to duplicate, too. Whether you opt to make your summer shorts fall-appropriate by pairing them with cute ankle booties like Olivia Culpo or want to give your cozy sweater dress a sleek upgrade with strappy heels ala Rihanna, you’re definitely going to want to take these ladies’ leads when it comes to autumnal dressing.

Keep reading to see five celeb-approved fall outfit ideas — then recreate each by shopping our look-alike picks.

Striped Sweater + Wide Leg Trouser

Kate Middleton looked stylishly pulled together at the launch of the Kings Cup Regatta recently. The Duchess of Cambridge sported a cozy striped sweater paired with flattering wide-leg trousers. This cute combo will not only make you look sleek and sophisticated, but it will also keep you warm in cooler temperatures.

Buy It! Derek Lam 10 Crosby Robertson Trousers, $365; shopbop.com. Halogen Ribbed Sweater, $69; nordstrom.com. Stone and Strand Diamond Ring, $260; net-a-porter.com. Sam Edelman Stillson Pump, $68.40-$83.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com. Wallyn’s Clutch Purse, $19.99; amazon.com.

Pencil Skirt + Preppy Cardigan

For a polished and coordinated fall look, pair a sleek pencil skirt with a preppy cardigan like Bella Hadid. Elevate your look by slipping into a pair of strappy heels and add a fun pop of color with bold sunnies.

Buy It! Superdown Ingrid Ribbed Skirt Set, $78; revolve.com. 1901 Textured Cardigan, $59; nordstrom.com. Modesoda Vintage Square Sunglasses, $13.95; amazon.com. Topshop Shaw Crocodile Shoulder Bag, $48; nordstrom.com. Rejina Pyo Harley Sandals, $545; net-a-porter.com.

Leather Shorts + Ankle Booties

Olivia Culpo proves you can still wear your shorts post-summer. Take her cue and make them fall-appropriate with a structured button-down shirt and ankle booties. Don’t forget to accessorize with a cute handbag and oversized sunnies.

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Drapey Classic Shirt, $69; nordstrom.com. Yuzefi Dolores Bag, $620; shopbop.com. Nanushka Colorado Belted Leather Shorts, $435; net-a-porter.com. Schutz Bette Bootie, $224.95-$259.95; nordstrom.com. Kaleos La Motta Aviator Sunglasses, $260; net-a-porter.com.

Sweater Dress + Strappy Sandals

Leave it to Rihanna to make a cozy sweater dress look super sexy. The 31-year-old singer accessorized her knit Nanushka frock with strappy silver stilettos and metallic jewelry. Be sure to take her lead and carry an oversized clutch for a cool, modern finish.

Buy It! Nanushka Mahali Sweater Dress, $430; net-a-porter.com. Meadowlark Alba Vine Silver Ring, $115; net-a-porter.com. Rugewelry Silver Hoop Earrings, $11.99; amazon.com. Onlymaker Ankle Strap Stilettos, $29.99-$49.99; amazon.com. Simon Miller Lunchbag Leather Roll Top Clutch, $485; nordstrom.com.

Structured Blazer + Silk Skirt

On cool autumn days, follow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s lead and sport a sleek tailored blazer. Balance out the masculine topper with a feminine silk skirt and blouse, then throw on a pair of oversized sunglasses and killer heels for a stylish finish to your look.

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Pinstripe Oversized Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com. Vince Silk-Satin Midi Skirt, $275; net-a-porter.com. Red Valentino Pussy-Bow Silk Blouse, $680; net-a-porter.com. Pared Bigger & Better Sunglasses, $220; shopbop.com. Nicholas Kirkwood Leeloo Leather Slingback Sandals, $675; net-a-porter.com.