Celebrity Facialist Shani Darden Shares Her 5 Skincare Essentials

What do Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell and Emmy Rossum have in common? They’re just a small sampling of the radiant stars who owe their glow to aesthetician Shani Darden. The pro, who originally moved to Los Angeles to model, pivoted when she had a calling to work at a spa. While employed at a skin care clinic, Darden had a chance encounter with Alba, who would eventually encourage her to launch her own business. “I didn’t expect for it to blow up into this big thing, but it did,” recalls Darden. Fast-forward five years, and not only is Darden expanding her space, but she’s launched her own celeb-loved products.

But like most of us, Darden putting the latest lotions and potions to the test. Below, she pro reveals her favorite products for luminous skin.

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask

“I love to give myself a little at home facial on Sundays so that I start my week with a glow. I suggest exfoliaing first, then applying a ultra-hydrating sheet mask. This one has about half a bottle’s worth of serum!”

Buy It! $3.99; ulta.com

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40

“Wearing sunscreen is the absolute most important thing you can do for your skin! I love this one because it’s lightweight,hydrating, and never, ever clogs your pores!”

Buy It! $32; sephora.com

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

“Removing that dead layer of skin on the surface is essential for getting a glow. I love chemical exfoliants because they are effective but not as harsh as a granular scrub.”

Buy It! $88; sephora.com

Shani Darden Texture Reform Gentle Resurfacing Serum

“I can’t live without my Texture Reform! It’s a gentle serum that boosts collagen in the skin, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, and minimizes pigmentation.”

Buy It! $95; shanidarden.com

iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus

“Antioxidant protection should be an essential part of every skincare routine because it can help reverse the signs of environmental and sun damage. Free radicals from UV exposure and pollution will deplete the collagen in your skin. Vitamin C helps to prevent oxidative stress.”

Buy It! $148; dermstore.com