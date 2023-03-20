Celebrity Event and Wedding Planner Marcy Blum Shares Her Top Tips for the Perfect Proposal

When it comes to proposing to your significant other, there are plenty of ways to pop the question, but to make sure the moment goes off without a hitch, celebrity event planner Marcy Blum is sharing her advice for the big ask.

An expert in the wedding and event planning business, Blum — who has worked with big names — including LeBron James, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Bill Gates' daughter Jenn Gates and Nayel Nassar and Kate Bock and Kevin Love — also recently planned Say Yes to the Dress star Randy Fenoli's surprise proposal to Mete Kobal, his partner of nearly a year, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City.

Clane Gessel Studio

In honor of National Proposal Day, Blum shares her top tips below.

Create the Perfect Setup

Be sure to create the perfect setup for the kneeling proposal (making sure the design is wide enough to accommodate the moment!).

Plan Something After

Think about what happens immediately after. You're on a high and want the high to continue. Are you going to dinner somewhere? Did you invite your partners' family and friends to meet you at a bar? Have something planned after the proposal!

Hire a Photographer (or Ask a Friend)

For posterity, you want the moment captured! Hire a photographer or get a friend to capture the proposal.

Set the Tone with Music

Nothing sets the mood like music! It could even be an iPhone or bluetooth speaker — you don't need to hire the symphony!

Think About Who's Cleaning Up Afterwards

After getting engaged, you don't want to do the cleanup. Assign this task to someone else ahead of time.

It's All About the Decoy

Come up with a good idea to get your partner to the proposal location without suspecting anything is about to happen!

Location Matters

If it's a public space, make sure you check it out at the time of proposal. A park at sunset may be busier than at 11 a.m.