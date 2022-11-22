Celebrity Event Planner Mindy Weiss on Wedding Trends and Her New MasterClass: 'It Was Time to Share'

The celebrity event and wedding planner, who has worked with the Kardashians, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Ellen DeGeneres, is teaching a MasterClass (Dec. 15) on how to plan your dream wedding

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 22, 2022 10:37 AM
Mindy Weiss Master Class Plan Your Dream Wedding with Mindy Weiss
Photo: MasterClass

Mindy Weiss is sharing all her wedding planning expertise!

The in-demand event mastermind, 63, who has worked with the Kardashians, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Russell and Nina Westbrook, is teaching a MasterClass (Dec. 15) all about how to plan a dream wedding.

"I got to a place where I had so much information after 32 years of doing this, I felt like why not share that," Weiss tells PEOPLE.

"It was time to share. And it was easy for me to do it."

Weiss, who got her start in celebrity party planning with Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields' 1997 wedding, shares her step-by-step approach to planning the perfect wedding for any couple on any budget in her upcoming MasterClass. From the guest list to the menu to the floor chart, her session offers resources and tips to keep all of your wedding details organized — especially during a time when so many couples get engaged.

At the end of the session, members will leave with a personalized logistics binder including budget, venue, menu, apparel, decor and more.

After planning thousands of weddings over the course of her career, and nearly every over-the-top celebrity bash of the past decade, Weiss says one mistakes brides often make is choosing a venue too early.

Mindy Weiss Master Class Plan Your Dream Wedding with Mindy Weiss
MasterClass

"Don't plan your wedding the week you get engaged," she says. "You're so excited. Everyone's saying, 'You have to find a venue. You're not going to find it.' So they rush. They go book the venue, and that's their entire budget. They don't realize what to consider. So, I always say, 'Slow down, take a breath and have a plan. And then you will save money that way.'"

Weiss adds that next year will bring plenty of new wedding trends.

"A bit of minimalism, a lot of wood. People, even for black tie, are inviting it in, which I love so much," she says. "Comfort food will stay, while candles will be big, more so than flowers, I think."

Colors will be very muted. "This year was very saturated. I think next year you'll still see spring colors in spring, but a lot of nudes, a lot of taupe, nude, champagnes. I think it's calming for a lot of people, and I think that's why they love it."

The Mindy Weiss MasterClass begins Dec. 15.

Related Articles
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Hailey Baldwin Bieber on Her Favorite Sex Positions with Justin Bieber — and Their Stance on Threesomes
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Poses with Selena Gomez Weeks After Addressing Rumors She 'Stole' Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Reveals She Talked to Selena Gomez After Marrying Justin — Here's Where They Stand
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Harry Styles guest-hosts The Kendall Jenner Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's Relationship: A Look Back
hailey bieber
The 10 Biggest Bombshells from Hailey Bieber's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Nails: Her Best Mani Looks of All Time
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: 'My Best Friend'
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/K89J180KIG Photographs by: John Edmonds hailey bieber Bazaar
Hailey Baldwin Bieber on Life with Husband Justin and Plans for Kids: 'He's My Best Friend'
christina aguilera
Christina Aguilera Is 'Completely Open' to 'Collaborating' with One of Her MasterClass Students
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline
Scheana Shay wedding
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses
Vanessa Villela—selling sunset, for her engagement shoot. photographer is Alex Evans.
See 'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela and Fiancé Nick Hardy's Romantic Engagement Photos