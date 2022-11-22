Celebrity Event Planner Mindy Weiss on Wedding Trends and Her New MasterClass: 'It Was Time to Share'

Mindy Weiss is sharing all her wedding planning expertise!

The in-demand event mastermind, 63, who has worked with the Kardashians, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Russell and Nina Westbrook, is teaching a MasterClass (Dec. 15) all about how to plan a dream wedding.

"I got to a place where I had so much information after 32 years of doing this, I felt like why not share that," Weiss tells PEOPLE.

"It was time to share. And it was easy for me to do it."

Weiss, who got her start in celebrity party planning with Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields' 1997 wedding, shares her step-by-step approach to planning the perfect wedding for any couple on any budget in her upcoming MasterClass. From the guest list to the menu to the floor chart, her session offers resources and tips to keep all of your wedding details organized — especially during a time when so many couples get engaged.

At the end of the session, members will leave with a personalized logistics binder including budget, venue, menu, apparel, decor and more.

After planning thousands of weddings over the course of her career, and nearly every over-the-top celebrity bash of the past decade, Weiss says one mistakes brides often make is choosing a venue too early.

"Don't plan your wedding the week you get engaged," she says. "You're so excited. Everyone's saying, 'You have to find a venue. You're not going to find it.' So they rush. They go book the venue, and that's their entire budget. They don't realize what to consider. So, I always say, 'Slow down, take a breath and have a plan. And then you will save money that way.'"

Weiss adds that next year will bring plenty of new wedding trends.

"A bit of minimalism, a lot of wood. People, even for black tie, are inviting it in, which I love so much," she says. "Comfort food will stay, while candles will be big, more so than flowers, I think."

Colors will be very muted. "This year was very saturated. I think next year you'll still see spring colors in spring, but a lot of nudes, a lot of taupe, nude, champagnes. I think it's calming for a lot of people, and I think that's why they love it."

The Mindy Weiss MasterClass begins Dec. 15.