A Match Made in Heaven! The Best Matching Moments From Your Favorite Celebrity Couples

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy's matching Adidas track suits at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party served as a reminder that the couple is everything we want to be.

"I have never been flipped off or told to f— off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it," she joked about fellow attendees in an April 2021 interview with InStyle. "[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f— yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.'"