A Match Made in Heaven! The Best Matching Moments From Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
From Jonah and Sarah's matching blue suits for their red carpet couple debut to Britney and Justin's dynamic denim duds — our favorite matching moments by celebrity couples, past and present
Jonah and Sarah
It's impossible to be blue when you're looking at these two matchy-matchy lovebirds! Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady made an unforgettable red carpet debut at the premiere of Don't Look Up, donning matching light blue Gucci pantsuits and teal loafers.
Cher and Sonny
The OG matching couple: Sonny Bono and Cher knew how to make us feel like we were seeing double.
Ben and Melissa
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy's matching Adidas track suits at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party served as a reminder that the couple is everything we want to be.
"I have never been flipped off or told to f— off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it," she joked about fellow attendees in an April 2021 interview with InStyle. "[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f— yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.'"
Britney and Justin
The Canadian tuxedo seen 'round the world. Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake solidified their spot as red carpet royalty when they donned matching all-denim outfits to the American Music Awards in 2001. We're still thinking about it 20 years later.
Riff Raff and Katy
The look was so iconic that Katy Perry and Riff Raff recreated it (with a few additions to fit their taste) at the 2014 MTV VMAs 13 years later.
Victoria and David
If you looked at any of the previous looks and thought "I'd like to do that, but with full leather jumpsuits," we regret to inform you that Victoria and David Beckham have already done it.
Victoria and David
And they didn't just do it once. No, the pair were notorious for their matching moments. Victoria said of the couple's fashion choices, "We didn't do it that much but every time we did, it was very well-documented and will just not leave me alone, let me tell you."
"It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," Victoria told Jimmy Fallon in Oct. 2021. "I think it was a naivety then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."
William and Kate
A matching look fit for royalty. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, rocked matching uniforms at the America's Cup World Series event. Kate's uniform had Duchess of Cambridge on the back, while William's had his title.
Nick and Mariah
Did it hurt? When Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey fell from heaven to show off their angelic matching Halloween costumes in 2009?
Kanye and Kim
It's a known fact that Kanye West made an impact on Kim Kardashian West's style, but you probably didn't realize that it was to the point that the pair started matching! They rocked matching tuxedo jackets in 2014.
Joe and Sophie
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner know that the best place to pull out all the stops is the Met Gala, so they rocked these matching Louis Vuitton looks in 2019.
Jessica and Nick
Petition for all celebrity couples to wear matching outfits while performing duets — like Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey did in 2000 while on TRL.
Bella and the Weeknd
It might be hard to see — you know, since they're wearing camouflage and all — but Bella Hadid and the Weeknd totally matched at his birthday celebration in 2019.