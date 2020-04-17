Celebs Doing Their Partner's Hair While Social Distancing
No stylist, no problem! These self-quarantining celebrities are taking their hairstyles into their own ... well, their partner's hands
Bruce Springsteen Gets a Fresh Cut From His Wife, Patti Scialfa
"[G]ave my man his first quarantine cut," Scialfa wrote alongside a photo of her smiling with a shirtless Springsteen, proudly holding up scissors.
Scialfa revealed that celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan (the man behind Jennifer Aniston's iconic locks) helped create the at-home salon experience.
She wrote, "Hey Chris McMillan working on being a badass with the scissors.... thanks for sending the instructions and the clippers!!!" she wrote, adding that she gave herself an at-home beauty treatment as well. "Also I had just finished dying my hair!! We have the beauty truck in action at Stone Hill Farm!!!!! ✂️✂️✂️✂️."
Val Chmerkovskiy Lets His Wife, Jenna Johnson, Handle the Clippers
The Dancing with the Stars pro shared a video of his wife, Jenna Johnson, chopping off his ponytail in a dramatic “quarantine haircut” as a part of the couple’s new Instagram video series amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut,” he captioned the inaugural episode of their online show.
What followed was a video of Jenna chopping off Val's ponytail, buzzing his hair off and giving him a pretty drastic new cut.
After finishing, Jenna asked her husband, “Do you regret it?”
“No, I don’t regret anything,” he responded.
Jenna Bush Hager's Husband Gives Her a Helping Hand
The Today with Jenna & Hoda co-anchor showed off her roots on live television and learned how to cover them up with the help of hairstylist to the stars, Chris Appleton ... and her assistant: her husband.
The mom of three pulled her hair down tight and brushed a powder from her blonde highlight up to the root, showing the audience her temporary root fix. “I have my hair assistant, otherwise known as my husband [Harry Hager], here to hold my hair back tight!” she said as she got to work.
She explained, “Some people would wonder why you would do this but I guess if you have an important Zoom meeting or maybe a family birthday or something or maybe just to make your husband feel uncomfortable on television."
Brad Paisley Is Touching Up His Wife's Roots
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared a video of her country singer hubby touching up her roots while self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Brad’s new gig. #quarantinelife #stayhome 👍🏻” she wrote on Instagram.
At the beginning of the clip, Kimberly seems skeptical as she holds up the box dye: “This is what I normally use,” she says. To which the “No I in Beer” singer, 47, jokingly responds, “Oh, I had no idea you colored your hair!”
At one point, Kimberly mouths the words “I’m scared” to the camera.
“This is going to ruin everything I’ve worked towards in my image,” he jokes as he applies the color to her roots.
In the end, Kimberly's hair turned out great. We hope she left her colorist a generous tip!
Gwen Stefani Helps Blake Shelton Bring Back His Iconic Mullet
Back in March, Shelton announced that he thought social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic was the ideal time to bring back his signature ’90s hairstyle, the mullet. You know, “as a symbol of hope.”
Since then, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani has taken to lending Shelton a helping hand, shaping his growing mullet.
The couple took things to the next level when Gwen decided to cut Blake's hair during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
“I got to get a haircut,” Blake joked to Fallon.
“I’m going to be helping Blake grow out his mullet,” added Stefani. "Today we already scheduled that it was haircut day. So I have my clippers, I’ve got my attachments."
We'll have to wait a bit until the country star shows off the finished product, but we have No Doubt it will be spectacular.
Lisa Rinna Gets Some Help From Her Hubby
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a video of her coloring her hair on Instagram Story, telling her followers that her husband, Harry Hamlin, made sure she didn't miss a spot by helping her with the back of her head.
“My first hair color in quarantine,” she said. “Harry did the back.”
Colton Underwood Demands a Refund From His Girlfriend, Cassie Randolph
Yikes! That'll teach Colton that he should never go to an amateur barber!
The Bachelor couple is self-isolating together at Randolph’s home in southern California, so Underwood let his girlfriend try her hand at cutting his hair. As you can see, it did not end well.
“I let @cassierandolph cut my hair…safe to say she won this battle and I will be wearing a hat for awhile,” Colton wrote alongside a video and photo on Instagram.
Luke Evans and Rafa Olarra Go Red
Luke Evans and his boyfriend Rafa Olarra both decided to debut daring new dos while social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The couple showed off their new red locks in a selfie captioned "#quarantine red x 2 @thereallukeevans."
While Olarra seemed to only add the crimson color to the tips of his hair, Evans dyed his entire mohawk the eye-catching shade. “Today I will be channelling Sir Woody of the woodpeckers #woodywoodpecker #redhairdontcare,” the actor captioned an Instagram photo of his new look.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Both Play Colorist
Couples who get bored and dye their hair together, stay together? While their daughter Alessi was down for a nap, the Bachelor couple "did a thing + dyed each others hair," Lauren wrote on Instagram. She's sporting a light pink shade, while Arie is "really a silver fox" now.
Zooey Deschanel Keeps Jonathan Scott From Going Gray
Scott told people that while the couple are social distancing together, the New Girl actress is keeping his hair in tip-top shape.
“She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” admits Scott of his girlfriend of seven months. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”
Cary Deuber Trusted Her Husband to Touch Up Her Roots
The Real Housewives of Dallas star entrusted husband Mark with covering her roots, documenting the process on her Instagram Story. Using a kit from her usual salon, the reality star guided her husband step by step ... and he actually did a nice job!