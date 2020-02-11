The Only Thing These Celeb Couples Love More Than Each Other? Their Allbirds Shoes

How are you planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other? Perhaps you’ve made reservations somewhere swanky; maybe you’re making popcorn and curling up together to watch To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You; maybe you’ve been spending a little extra time on the Savage x Fenty website. We bet we can guess what these celebrity couples are going to be doing, though: Taking a long romantic walk together clad in their comfortable footwear of choice, Allbirds.

The sustainably made, environmentally-friendly direct-to-consumer footwear brand that’s long been a fave of celebrity moms and frequent fliers turns out to also be just one more thing these couples have in common. And we’ve got to say, there’s nothing wrong with prioritizing comfort in a long-term relationship – that’s a sign of true love. (But maybe just for this one romantic holiday, you can sport the Savage x Fenty under your sweats.)

Check out the comfy Allbirds kicks beloved by Hollywood lovebirds and pick up their exact pairs below.

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

The couple, who has been married since 2012, has three kids together – and loves to stay active.

Buy It! His: Wool Runners in “Tidepool,” $95; allbirds.com and Hers: Wool Runners in “Natural Gray,” $95; allbirds.com

Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund

The couple, who is coming up on their first anniversary, dons similar sneaker styles for a leisurely stroll.

Buy It! His: Wool Runners in “Tuke Matcha,” $95; allbirds.com and Hers: Wool Runners in “Orchard,” $95; allbirds.com

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Ashton’s tech connections mean that he and his wife of nearly five years were early adopters of this trend.

Buy It! His: Wool Runners in “Natural Grey,” $95; allbirds.com and Hers: Tree Runners in “Chalk,” $95; allbirds.com

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender

The notoriously private couple, who tied the knot in 2017, both share a love of neutral attire and comfy-chic traveling kicks.

Buy It! Hers: Wool Runners in “Natural White,” $95; allbirds.com and His: Tree Loungers in Charcoal, $95; allbirds.com

Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey

Okay, so our favorite fictional couple isn’t really together in real life, but the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costars (Noah Centineo and Lana Condor) are cute enough that we had to include them on our list.

Buy It! His: Wool Runners in “Natural Grey,” $95; allbirds.comand Hers: Wool Runner Mizzles in “Mauve”, $95; allbirds.com (the pink shade is sold out in that style; for a similar color, try these)