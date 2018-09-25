Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Sheer Dress, Justin Bieber's Loafers and More Celeb Finds Now on Ebay

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram; Ebay

If you’ve ever wanted to dress like a star, eBay’s giving you a shot.

Five of Hollywood’s biggest stylists teamed up with eBay to sell pieces from their personal collections and the closets of their famous clients to benefit charity.

The auction site tapped Karla Welch (who dresses Justin Bieber, Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross), Ilaria Urbinati (whose clients include Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, The Rock), Marni Senofonte (who styles Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner) and Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi (who have Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Rachel McAdams on their roster).

Together, they pulled together over 60 pieces to launch the site’s first-ever “Fall Stylist Sale.”

Some of the items in the sale are instantly recognizable, like J.Lo’s sheer cutout dress, a black-and-white bodysuit worn by Gwen Stefani and Justin Bieber’s quilted loafers. There’s even a one-of-a-kind “Beychella” sweatshirt included, as well as a huge selection of designer pieces from Gucci, Valentino, Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo and more straight from the stylists’ wardrobes.

The sale kicks off today and runs through October 2, with all proceeds benefiting each stylist’s philanthropy of choice. Proceeds from Welch’s sale will benefit The Trevor Project. Urbinati’s will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Senofonte’s goes to The Good+ Foundation and Haenn and Zangardi’s will benefit Create Now.

Check out some of the most iconic outfits within the collection that are worth bidding on below. Most bids start at reasonable prices like $2.25 — but with pieces this one-of-a-kind, we don’t expect them to stay that low.

Jennifer Lopez’s Sheer Mini Dress

Courtesy eBay

Get a part of pop culture history by bidding on this ultra-short sheer mini that J.Lo wore to her birthday bash in Miami in 2017.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Buy It! Rob + Mariel’s Bao Tranchi Dress Worn By Jennifer Lopez (bidding starts at $2.25); eBay.com

Jennifer Lopez’s Yellow Caped Jumpsuit

Courtesy eBay

During her many, many outfit changes while hosting the 2015 American Music Awards, Lopez had a dramatic jumpsuit moment in this Michael Costello number.

Image Group LA/ABC/Getty

Buy It! Rob + Mariel’s Michael Costello Jumpsuit Worn by Jennifer Lopez (bidding starts at $11.50); eBay.com

Justin Bieber’s Loafers

Courtesy eBay

Buy It! Snag Karla Welch’s Balmain quilted Leather loafers worn by Justin Bieber; size 8-8.5 (bidding starts at $15.50), eBay.com

Beyoncé’s “Formation” Shirt

Courtesy eBay

This isn’t the exact shirt Beyoncé wore herself in the “Formation” music video, but it is the exact same style.

BEYONCE/YOUTUBE

Buy It! Marni Senofonte’s Gucci Silk Blouse Red White Black Est. Size Small (bidding starts at $3.75); eBay.com

Gwen Stefani’s “Misery” Bodysuit

Courtesy eBay

Gwen Stefani wore the black and white For the Stars bodysuit in her “Misery” music video.

Buy It! Rob + Mariel’s For the Stars Bodysuit Worn by Gwen Stefani (bidding starts at $26); eBay.com

Bradley Cooper’s Tom Ford Suit

Courtesy eBay

Buy It! Ilaria Urbinati’s Tom Ford 3-Piece Wool Suit Worn by Bradley Cooper US Size 40 (bidding starts at $102.50); eBay.com

For more fun shopping tidbits, check out the video above of the stylists talking about their favorite items up for sale.