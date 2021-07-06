Stars Who Wore Vera Wang Wedding Gowns

Legendary bridal designer Vera Wang has long been the go-to for A-listers tying the knot! See some of the most memorable Vera Wang-wearing celebrity brides

By Alex Apatoff
Updated July 26, 2021 01:21 PM

Issa Rae

The Insecure writer and star wore a romantic custom Vera Wang Haute ballgown with matching veil to wed longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in the south of France — then changed into another one for the reception

Gwen Stefani

Credit: Jeremy Bustos

The singer had two custom Vera Wang dresses for her July 3 wedding to Blake Shelton: a traditional gown with a sweetheart neckline and chapel-length veil embroidered with the names of her kids ... 

Gwen Stefani

Credit: Jeremy Bustos

... and a mini-dress for the reception which was embellished with five birds, meant to represent Stefani, Shelton and her three kids. 

Ariana Grande

Credit: Stefan Kohli

A chance meeting at the Met Gala several years ago led to the collaboration between Wang and Grande for the singer's May 2021 wedding to Dalton Gomez. The resulting gown: a custom strapless silk charmeuse number with a low back and retro-inspired tulle veil with bow. In an Instagram post congratulating the bride, Wang called Grande "a truly magical muse."

Jessica Simpson

The sweetheart strapless lace gown she wore for her first wedding to Nick Lachey, in 2002, was immortalized in the opening credits of Newlyweds, the MTV show that chronicled their marriage. (They split in 2005; she wed Eric Johnson in 2014 and they have three children together.)

Mariah Carey

Credit: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty

The over-the-top princess gown Carey wore for her 1993 wedding to Tommy Mottola is one of the most iconic celebrity wedding dresses of all time. But the marriage was an unhappy one, and Carey eventually confessed on Watch What Happens Live that she considered burning it in her music video for "We Belong Together." (She ended up rewearing it instead, to run away with Wentworth Miller!)

Victoria Beckham

The wedding of Posh Spice to legendary soccer star David Beckham was a spectacle in every sense of the word, and that included her corseted Vera Wang ballgown and towering tiara

Chelsea Clinton

Credit: Courtesy Genevieve de Manio/ Getty

The First Daughter donned a design by Wang (a friend of the family's) for her 2010 wedding to Mark Mezvinsky. It featured a gathered silk organza skirt, draped tulle bodice and an embellished belt.

Lily Aldridge

The supermodel wed Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill in a classic strapless lace Vera Wang gown, the long train of which she bustled for their romantic first dance seen here

Ivanka Trump

Credit: Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty

To wed Jared Kushner in 2009, Trump worked with Wang on a custom couture gown inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress.

Shenae Grimes-Beechwood

Credit: Shenae Grimes/Twitter

The actress went for an unconventional hue to marry Josh Beechwood in 2013, selecting a moody black-and-cream halter gown from Wang's Fall 2012 collection

Hillary Scott

When the Lady A frontwoman and her drummer love tied the knot in Nashville in 2012, she was a "contemporary vision of a traditional bride," according to Wang, who provided the lace-and-tulle mermaid gown and cathedral-length mantilla veil. (See it here.)

Alicia Keys

Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The singer went for total goddess vibes in a Grecian-inspired white gown and jeweled headpiece when she wed producer Swizz Beatz in a private home on the Mediterranean in 2010. (See it here.)

Kim & Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Vera Wang worked overtime for Kim Kardashian's second wedding, to Kris Humphries, in 2011. She created three gowns: a strapless ballgown with a full skirt for the ceremony (see it here), plus a mermaid gown with organza petals at the train for the first dance and a bias-cut satin gown for the party (sketches here). Kim and Humphries parted ways later that year.

Wang also created the strapless gown and coordinating bridesmaid dresses for Khloé's wedding to Lamar Odom in 2009. (See it here.) The couple divorced in 2016.

Hailey Baldwin

Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

The model had three gowns for her 2019 wedding to singer Justin Bieber, including a curve-hugging off-the-shoulder number from Vera Wang for the reception, which she wore with sneakers. (See it here.) "I'm just very happy that she wore it and she partied in it and she wore it with sneakers ... that's just my kind of deal," Wang told PEOPLE.

