Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, and Alessandra Ambrosio Are All Wearing This Comfy Workout Staple

Did your sports bra get lost in the wash again? And now you don’t have anything to pair with your favorite leggings for your morning sweat session? (Bra-and-legging coordination is an art form, and this writer won’t be seen in anything other than an exceptionally matched combo.) Well, we have some good news: You can say goodbye to that annoying wardrobe situation for good. The latest celeb-approved activewear trend — sporty jumpsuits — calls for just one sweat-wicking staple.

Hilary Duff was the latest A-lister to toss her leggings aside for the bold (albeit extremely practical) workout essential, which might conjure up thoughts of some female superheroes. The Younger actor opted for a ribbed Nike jumpsuit with a subtle V-neck and thin straps emblazoned with “Just Do It.” Duff styled the sporty one-piece with a chambray button-down that she tied around her waist, yellow-and-black snake-print Nike sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton backpack for a look that was equal parts chic and sporty. (In other words, she can kick butt in a morning boxing class and head straight to a lunch date with friends after.)

Duff isn’t the only star who seems to be a fan of this one-and-done exercise outfit. She joins an impressive celeb backing that includes Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo, who wore an Outdoor Voices unitard for a pre-Grammys hike in the Hollywood Hills looking, if we do say so ourselves, good as hell.

With such a solid celeb fanbase, it’s only a matter of time we mere mortals catch on and follow in the footsteps of in-the-know A-listers. And considering these activewear bodysuits have earned a stamp of approval from some of the most stylish stars in the game, you can rest assured that they’re probably pretty darn good.

Bonus: These pieces aren’t just for the gym. They make for a great year-round base layer, too, and can be teamed with everything from a cozy oversized sweater to a cool leather jacket.

The styling possibilities, not to mention what you can conquer in a day, are endless with these sporty jumpsuits. Shop some of our favorites below.

