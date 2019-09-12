We Mustache You a Question: Are These Celebs Hotter With or Without Their 'Staches?

Plenty of stars have tried to pull off a mustache ... but did they succeed?
Is Ashton Kutcher hotter when he's clean-shaven?
Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Or are you a fan of his dad mustache?
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ Youtube
Are you more into The Weeknd's usual look?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Or is he cuter when he's just got a mustache?
GP Images/Getty
Advertisement
Do you think Chris Evans looks dreamier with a beard?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Or just the 'stache?
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Do you like a clean-faced Burt Reynolds?
Silver Screen Collection/Getty
Advertisement
Or do you prefer his signature mustache?
Art Zelin/Getty
Do you think Bruno Mars looks like "24K Magic" with a fresh face?
Robin Marchant/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Or do you see him with a mustache and scream, "That's what I like!?"
Atlantic Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Milo Ventimiglia the hottest dad on television when he's got no facial hair?
Rachel Luna/Getty
Advertisement
Or when that '70s mustache is in full effect?
Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Henry Cavill hunkier when there's nothing to distract from his epic jawline?
Albert L. Ortega/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Or does his mustache really do somethin' to ya?
Barry King/Getty
Advertisement
Is baby-faced Donald Glover your type?
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Or would you rather wake up to that mustache every morning?
Jesse Grant/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is the ageless Paul Rudd the man of your dreams when he's got a naked face?
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
Advertisement
Or when he's rockin' that mustache?
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Do you think Brad Pitt should always keep his goatee?
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Or really lean into having a mustache?
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Oscar Isaac is hunky AF with just a little stubble ...
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
... but does his mustache add a lil' something?
David Livingston/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Do you think Mark Ruffalo is a hunky Hulk with a 5 o'clock shadow ...
Noam Galai/Getty
Advertisement
... or is the 'stache more your style?
KMazur/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Hemsworth is a fan of a full beard ...
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
But do you think he's cuter with a hairy upper lip?
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Advertisement
We know he prefers his drinks shaken, not stirred, but do you prefer Daniel Craig's face fresh n' clean ...
Victor Chavez/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
... or with a mustache?
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement