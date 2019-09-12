We Mustache You a Question: Are These Celebs Hotter With or Without Their 'Staches?

Plenty of stars have tried to pull off a mustache ... but did they succeed?
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 12, 2019 03:02 PM

1 of 29

Is Ashton Kutcher hotter when he's clean-shaven?

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

Or are you a fan of his dad mustache?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ Youtube

3 of 29

Are you more into The Weeknd's usual look?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 29

Or is he cuter when he's just got a mustache?

GP Images/Getty
Advertisement

5 of 29

Do you think Chris Evans looks dreamier with a beard?

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

6 of 29

Or just the 'stache?

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 29

Do you like a clean-faced Burt Reynolds?

Silver Screen Collection/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 29

Or do you prefer his signature mustache?

Art Zelin/Getty
Advertisement

9 of 29

Do you think Bruno Mars looks like "24K Magic" with a fresh face?

Robin Marchant/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 29

Or do you see him with a mustache and scream, "That's what I like!?" 

Atlantic Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 29

Is Milo Ventimiglia the hottest dad on television when he's got no facial hair?

Rachel Luna/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 29

Or when that '70s mustache is in full effect?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 29

Is Henry Cavill hunkier when there's nothing to distract from his epic jawline? 

Albert L. Ortega/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 29

Or does his mustache really do somethin' to ya? 

Barry King/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 29

Is baby-faced Donald Glover your type? 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 29

Or would you rather wake up to that mustache every morning? 

Jesse Grant/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 29

Is the ageless Paul Rudd the man of your dreams when he's got a naked face? 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 29

Or when he's rockin' that mustache? 

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 29

Do you think Brad Pitt should always keep his goatee?

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 29

Or really lean into having a mustache? 

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 29

Oscar Isaac is hunky AF with just a little stubble ...

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 29

... but does his mustache add a lil' something? 

David Livingston/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 29

Do you think Mark Ruffalo is a hunky Hulk with a 5 o'clock shadow ...

Noam Galai/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 29

... or is the 'stache more your style? 

KMazur/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 29

Chris Hemsworth is a fan of a full beard ...

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 29

But do you think he's cuter with a hairy upper lip? 

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 29

We know he prefers his drinks shaken, not stirred, but do you prefer Daniel Craig's face fresh n' clean ...

Victor Chavez/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 29

... or with a mustache?

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.