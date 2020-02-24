Celebrities Who've Embraced Their Gorgeous Gray Hair

These silver foxes and gray goddesses are like fine wine — they're just getting better with age

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated April 27, 2022 05:36 PM

Elizabeth McGovern

Credit: Getty (2)

The Downton Abbey countess looked positively regal when she debuted her silver strands at the premiere of the franchise's latest film. 

Sharon Osbourne

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty; Jack Martin/Instagram

After 18 years of coloring her hair on a weekly basis to keep up her red hue, Osbourne decided to embrace her natural shade.

"She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster," colorist Jack Martin wrote on Instagram with a side-by-side photo of Osbourne's old and (far from disastrous) new hair looks.

Jane Fonda

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Fonda made quite the statement at the 2020 Academy Awards when she debuted her new, gray pixie cut while rewearing a gown she wore in 2014.

"If you meet Ms. Fonda in person, you'll witness her strong personality and her simplicity at the same time," Fonda's colorist Jack Martin said. "She is someone who is very far from being nervous about a hair makeover … She's the kind of person who is not afraid of change."

Ted Danson

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Ted Danson's brown hair was inseparable his iconic character from Cheers for years, but we can't imagine Michael from The Good Place without his white hair!

Dame Judi Dench 

Credit: Scott Wintrow/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

The 85-year-old Cats actress rocks a platinum hue, rather than dyeing her hair.

Kyle MacLachlan

Credit: Eric Catarina/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Twin Peaks star debuted his salt-and-pepper hair in February 2012, and has since transitioned to a full silver fox status.

Rita Moreno

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Can you believe that Moreno is 88 years old?! The gray-haired beauty told PEOPLE in 2017, "I'm so damn lucky to still be here at 85. If I get a hangnail, I don't dare complain! Life is good. I wake up humming."

Morgan Freeman

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

Freeman may have played God in Bruce Almighty, but even he couldn't stop his hair from graying.

Nichelle Nichols

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The 87-year-old Star Trek actress is aging gracefully and rocking white hair that's out of this world.

Patrick Dempsey

Credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic; Marc Piasecki/Getty

In our opinion, McDreamy is still just as handsome (if not more so) with gray hair.

Dame Helen Mirren

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage; Christopher Polk/Getty

The actress, who has admitted to cutting her hair with kitchen shears, told Daily Mail in 2015, "I used to worry a lot more about my looks than I do now. I think the great advantage of getting older is that you let go of certain things. Having said that, I think all women worry to some degree — and I don't think men are exempt."

Jeff Goldblum

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Goldblum told GQ in 2016, "My hair used to be dark, and now it's salt-and-pepper. I like the way it looks. Luckily it's still mostly there, so this is easy for me to say, but I would hope that if I lose my hair, I'll just roll with it."

He added, "I've also never used Botox, never had plastic surgery. I think when nature changes your face—especially if you live a clean life — your body is designed so it all looks right together. When you try to be youthful, it only makes you look older."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Curtis has been sporting her natural hair for years, but it wasn't until the 2019 Golden Globes that fans took notice. The actress went icy white for the event from head-to-toe ... literally!

"The epiphany came when I was sitting in a hair salon thinking, 'What the eff am I doing putting a chemical on my head that burns?' " Curtis told Everyday Health in 2017.

Hugh Grant

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty

Who didn't want to run their fingers through Hugh Grant's hair in the '90s? The British actor went from heartthrob to silver fox when he showed off his gray hair in 2013.

Diane Keaton

Credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Keaton debuted her gray locks at the 2014 Golden Globes and has been absolutely rocking them ever since.

George Clooney

Credit: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Perhaps the most iconic silver fox ever, Clooney was not shy about embracing his salt-and-pepper hair.

Glenn Close

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Oh, the difference a year makes! Close attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2019 with blonde hair, but decided to go gray by the 2020 SAG Awards.

Jon Bon Jovi 

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty; Jim Spellman/WireImage

The rocker told The Telegraph in 2018, "Yup, I'm the guy who embraced going gray! There are a lot of gentlemen out there whose names I won't mention — and none of them have embraced the real them, have they."

He added, "I'll embrace the gray hair — but I won't become fat Elvis."

Steve Carell

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

In 2017, the actor caused a (positive) Internet meltdown after debuting his natural gray locks.

He joked with ET in June of that year, "I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do."

Carell said of the attention, "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."

By Andrea Wurzburger