In August 2017, Michael Jackson’s daughter proudly showed off her long leg hair on Instagram writing, “if you’re not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed [what are you even doing].”

She was called out by critics who shamed her for not shaving, but it didn’t bother Paris. “People are really mad. I wish I could post some of these responses,” she said when she addressed the haters on her Instagram Story.

“You can just tell how angry and infuriated these people are… I love hair, and sweat, and BO. I f—— love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Get over it.”