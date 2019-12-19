They Stan! How These Celebrities Are Walking Billboards for Their Significant Others

What better way to show support for your significant other than by putting their face on your clothes?
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 19, 2019 11:35 AM

1 of 15

Chrissy Teigen 

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

What better way to commemorate your husband winning the honor of Sexiest Man Alive than by turning his cover shoot into pair of comfy pajamas? That is exactly what the Cravings author did when her husband, John Legend, snagged the title. We’re gonna need a pair, Chrissy! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Gabrielle Union

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Union made quite the statement when she stepped onto the red carpet for the summer 2019 live shows of America’s Got Talent wearing a dress that was just her husband’s face over and over again.

Dwyane Wade’s throwback school photo is admittedly pretty cute and Union rocked the look, which she said she was “obsessed with.” 

“Future so bright, gotta wear Wades,” Union joked

3 of 15

The J-Sisters

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Most glamorous fan club ever? Jonas Brothers wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner all somehow know how to make a concert tee look like couture.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

They may be on a break now, but once upon a time, Kylie Jenner loved sporting ex-boyfriend (and father of daughter Stormi) Travis Scott’s Astroworld merch. 

Advertisement

5 of 15

Travis Scott

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty

… and Scott returned the favor by wearing a sweatshirt with Jenner’s face on it. 

6 of 15

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

BACKGRID

If you’re not promoting each other via novelty T-shirts, are you even in a serious relationship?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Kim Kardashian West

SplashNews.com (2)

Life of Pablo? More like Wife of Pablo. Kim Kardashian West is clearly a huge fan of her husband, Kanye. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Tom Hiddleston

Ryan Turgeon/Splash News

Never forget when Tom Hiddleston wore this shirt to let everyone know that he did, indeed, love Taylor Swift when they briefly dated in 2016. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

Pete Davidson

PapCulture/SplashNews.com

Though the romance between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson wasn’t meant to last, Pete can always say he got early access to her Sweetener album merch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Pete Davidson (Again)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Thank u, next concert tee please! He also wore a long-sleeved “NASA” shirt to the VMAs in 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Gigi Hadid 

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

For the time they were together, no one repped their boyfriend’s name, initials or merch harder than Gigi — and that included this concert tee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Eric Decker

Mike Coppola/Getty

Her man’s a super fan: Eric Decker showed his support for wife Jessie James Decker on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Gwen Stefani

Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

Every step she takes, he’ll be watching her. No, literally. Gwen Stefani has Vans with a portrait of Blake Shelton on them. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

JAY-Z

WENN

She rocks her Roc necklaces, and in return, Mr. Carter wore a jacket from wife Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter tour in 2014.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Well before they were newlyweds, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) showed her support for the singer by rocking his Purpose tour merch. Once they wed, she was all about sporting her new last name on her stuff. And he also gets a bargain on models for his Drew clothing line — his wife just poses in it for free.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.