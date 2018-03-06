As soon as Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty, the makeup world went wild — and rightfully so. With 40 shades of foundation, lipstick shades from nude to navy and highlighters that you can basically see from outer space, there’s truly something from everyone — including men.

Case in point: Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya showed up to the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night wearing, you guessed it: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation. The actor showed up wearing a sharp tan velvet tuxedo jacket, black slacks and shiny shoes. But it was hard to miss his glowing, flawless skin — and as the brand points out, it’s thanks to his groomer, Amber Amos, who used foundation shades 480 and 490.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: 5 Brilliant Beauty Tips Rihanna Has Given Us

But of course, he’s not the only star who loves Rihanna’s products. J. Lo was recently spotted wearing the Saw-c Mattemoiselle lipstick shade, an orange shade that her makeup artist, Scott Barnes, paired with matching orange-tinged blush.

Taraji P. Henson’s makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff, uses the Kilawatt highlighters on her.

And Dascha Polanco is into the foundations — she wears shade 240 — and she also recently wore the Mattemoiselle matte lip color in Ma’Damn.

Vanessa Hudgens wore the highlighter recently too, opting for shades Lightning Dust and Fire Crystal.

Oh, and, of course, Rihanna’s into the brand as well.

The singer constantly sports shades from her line, making a case for everything from blue lipstick to bright gold highlighter. And in a new video for Vogue, she’s sharing exactly how she puts the products to work.

After starting with foundation, Rihanna contours her cheeks, jawline, nose and forehead, a skill she says she learned when she “gained weight. “That’s when it comes in real handy,” she says. “Them fat days and your cheeks lookin’ like baby cheeks.”

She then finishes perfecting her skin with concealer, bronzer, mattifying powder, before applying bronzer on her eye lids to add definition. Then, she goes for a pink shadow look, and applies the same shade on her cheekbones. “My vibe for summer is, ‘more is more,'” she says.

Next, Rihanna applies highlighter on the tops of her cheekbones, down her nose, on her brow bone and in the inner corners of her eyes. She then layers on a pinkish-gold lip gloss, and finishes her look with her new body shimmer on her shoulders.