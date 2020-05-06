Tracee Ellis Ross, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber All Love This Brand’s Comfortable (and Stylish) Basics

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Basics are exactly that: basic. They’re simple and easy to wear. They don’t have any of those hard-to-pull-off bells and whistles that can scare away trend-shy shoppers simply looking for outfit building blocks. It takes someone special to create basics that maintain an inherently simple design, but feel anything but basic and boring. Celeb stylist Karla Welch is that special someone.

Welch wears many hats. In addition to dressing Hollywood cool girls like Tracee Ellis Ross, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, and Amber Valletta, the stylist helms her namesake label x karla, which offers a range of tees, tank tops, and sweatshirts. And while, yes, the pieces are all key wardrobe basics, they don’t necessarily look (or feel) basic.

Welch has woven her secret sauce (i.e., her knack for knowing what fits well, feels comfortable, and looks fashionable) into every piece’s DNA. After years of styling Hollywood’s coolest, you just know what works. Most items are crafted from a soft, thick cotton — the brand’s celeb-loved tank top is made from 100 percent cotton and, according to Ellis Ross, is so nice and ribbed, you don’t even need to wear a bra underneath — and are reasonably priced, ranging anywhere from $40 for a Gerber-approved baby tee to $100 for a cozy sweatshirt.

Bieber has also worn x karla’s crop tank top twice in the past week, which means it’s safe to say it’s officially become a staple in her stay-at-home wardrobe. The model snapped a picture of herself wearing the black version of the tank, captioning the photo “best tank.” Bieber has likely worn lots of tanks in her life, so this is one testament that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Other celeb fans of x karla’s perfect basics include Valletta, Busy Philipps, and Wilde, who wrote that the tank is the only shirt she’ll ever wear. Now that’s what we’re talking about. Below, shop the celeb-loved basics brand you’ll love just as much as the stars do.

