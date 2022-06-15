Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Confirming That This Is Still Summer's Go-To Uniform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively depart the Beacon Hotel on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); LOS ANGELES CA - MAY 14: Jennifer Lopez is seen on May 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Selena Gomez attends Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" FYC Event at El Capitan Theatre on June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Credit: Gotham/GC Images; MEGA/GC Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic