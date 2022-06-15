Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Confirming That This Is Still Summer's Go-To Uniform
There's a reason some of the same seasonal trends reappear year after year. Oftentimes, they're stylish and practical, making for a closet staple you can rely on time and again.
Like florals for spring, white dresses for summer are hardly groundbreaking. We've just recently noticed a slew of them popping up around Hollywood, confirming what we already know to be true: White dresses are still the go-to summer uniform.
Blake Lively wore a white smock-back midi dress with Christian Louboutin heels for the screening of Taylor Swift's short film in New York City, and she also rocked a flowy mini dress in the same color earlier this month. Jennifer Lawrence was photographed in a similar puff-sleeve babydoll style with sneakers.
Selena Gomez took a dressier approach to the summer 'fit with a crisp button-down shirt dress for a red carpet premiere. Jennifer Lopez casually turned sleepwear into streetwear with her nightgown-esque number. In May, Kate Hudson shared a photo on Instagram wearing a similar prairie-style nap dress.
Shop White Dresses Inspired by Celebrities:
- Exlura Lantern-Sleeve Ruffled Mini Dress, $39.49 (orig. $50); amazon.com
- Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress, $44.90 (orig. $168); onequince.com
- ASOS Design Side Cutout Midi Dress, $50; nordstrom.com
- The Drop Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $69.90; amazon.com
- French Connection Isla Smocked Organic Cotton Midi Dress, $82.60 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com
- Madewell Puff-Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress, $98; madewell.com
White dresses are essentially synonymous with summer because their loose fit provides plenty of breeziness for the sweltering heat and they're versatile enough to wear for practically all occasions, from tropical beach vacations to brunch to running all your mundane errands. They're essentially a fool-proof option when you need something quick and easy to throw on that'll keep you cool throughout the day.
There are plenty of cute white dresses available online in various lengths, cuts, and fits. In fact, if you Google "white dresses," you'll be given a whopping three million different options to choose from, which is quite a bit to sift through. So we rounded up a few of our favorites that resemble the ones A-listers have recently been gravitating toward.
This lace-trim midi dress reminds us of Lopez's flowy white frock, while this lantern-sleeve mini dress is similar to Lawrence's short romantic style. We also adore this ruffle, smocked bodice option from Amazon that resembles Livey's dress.
Keep scrolling to shop white summer dresses inspired by celebrities!
