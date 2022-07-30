Jennifer Lopez, Adele, and More Celebs Are Making This Brand's Minimalistic Sandals the 'It' Shoes for Summer
All kinds of footwear trends are taking off around Hollywood, from puffy pool slides to platform sandals. But when the heat hits, sometimes you just want to slip into a shoe that's simple and lightweight to keep your feet cool. That's why a good ol' pair of flip-flops will always be a classic — and celebrities have deemed Tkees the "it" shoe for summer.
The brand is known for its minimalistic, barely-there sandals that are not only affordable, but also sustainably made. Tkees flip-flops have actually been an A-lister favorite for decades, having graced the feet of stars like Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, and Alessandra Ambrosio. But we happened to notice quite a few new celebs breaking out their favorite pairs recently for all kinds of occasions.
Jennifer Lopez wore the white pigments flip-flops and another metallic version from the brand during her romantic Parisian getaway with Ben Affleck. Adele opted for a similar thong style in a chic snake print while on vacation with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Nina Dobrev also packed her double-strap slides for a tropical vacation in the Maldives. Vanessa Hudgens posed in her Tkees flip-flops on Instagram, pairing them with a bright orange crochet dress. And Cindy Crawford has been spotted several times wearing her favorites around Los Angeles and "in the wild."
Eva Longoria, Olivia Culpo, Kate Mara, and Ashlee Simpson are just a handful of the other A-listers wearing the brand's sandals this summer. The sheer number of celebs is enough to convince us that a pair of Tkees belong in our shoe rotation.
Shop Celeb-Approved Tkees Sandals:
- Tkees Pigments Flip-Flops, $55; tkees.com
- Tkees The Gemma Sandal, $55; tkees.com
- Tkees Glitters Flip-Flops in Heat Wave, $50; amazon.com
- Tkees Sloan Slides in Black, $85; amazon.com
- Tkees Riley Flip-Flops in Beach Pearl, $34.56 (orig. $55); amazon.com
- Tkees Studio Exotic, $43.89 (orig. $75); zappos.com
- Tkees Liners Flip-Flops, $55; nordstrom.com
Each pair is handcrafted from a soft Brazilian leather and features a padded insole for comfort and a rubber outsole that provides traction. Along with the celeb- and customer-favorite thong style, they come in plenty of other timeless strappy silhouettes, like this criss-cross sandal and this double strap slip-on.
You can get a pair from the brand's website, but lots of sizes and colors are low in stock or completely sold out as of this writing. But luckily, Tkees flip-flops are also available at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos, and the best part is, most pairs go for just $55. We even found this rose gold metallic option on sale for under $35.
Keep scrolling to add a pair of the celeb-approved Tkees sandals to your summer shoe rack.
