Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway, and More Celebs Are Showcasing the Versatility of the Slip Dress 

Summer may not be over yet (officially), but fall fashion is in full swing.

Hollywood has been brimming with blazers, button-downs, loafers, and boots, all of which are elevated by a sophisticated statement piece celebrities are stepping out in left and right — and it's so easy to style now and when temperatures drop. If you haven't already, it's time to get your hands on a slip dress.

There's something super satisfying about throwing on a dress, because it takes little to no effort and immediately makes you feel (and look) put together. That's probably why stars like Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, and Chrissy Teigen keep a satin one on rotation.

While attending the U.S. Open Championship, Hathaway wore a yellow satin midi dress with a white button-down shirt tied overtop, giving the illusion of a breezy shirt and skirt combo. Duff took a more casual route, pairing a navy slip dress with a cropped crewneck sweatshirt (that was cinched at the hem for shape) and sneakers. And Chrissy Teigen recently wore a classic interpretation of the trend, pairing a cream satin mini dress with a camel blazer.

Shop Satin Slip Dresses Inspired by Celebrities

Xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Satin Dress, $23.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

ASOS Design Scoop Neck Satin Slip Dress, $40; nordstrom.com

J.Crew Gwyneth Cupro-Blend Slip Dress, $48.99 with code SHOPFALL (orig. $128); jcrew.com

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com

J.Crew Gwen Cupro-Blend Mini Slip Dress in Dot, $59 with code SHOPFALL (orig. $118); jcrew.com

Lulus Incredible Love Brown Satin Cowl Back Midi Slip Dress, $68; lulus.com

BHLDN Cali Satin Charmeuse Midi Dress, $168; anthropologie.com

And those are just three of the seemingly endless slip dress outfit possibilities. Picture one styled with knee-high boots and a cardigan sweater for a weekend of pumpkin patch fun, or jazzed up with heels and lots of accessories for a night out.

The good news is, you don't have to spend like the stars to dress like them. You can get a navy slip dress similar to Duff's delivered to your door from Amazon's The Drop for just $50. Loving Teigen's cowl neck style? A midi-length version that comes in more than 20 colors and patterns is on sale for 40 percent off, bringing the price down to $24. There's also this polka dot mini dress that's half-off at J.Crew right now.

If you have a bit more of a budget, Anthropologie has a full-length style that's calling your name, featuring a side slit and back zip detail. The mustard color reminds us of Hathaway's number and has "fall wedding guest" written all over it.

If you're going to follow any trend this season, make it this one. Shop some of our favorite celeb-inspired satin mini and midi dresses below.

