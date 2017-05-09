During the second weekend of Coachella, Reebok hosted a Classic Leather 3-day experience celebrating everything that the brand stands for, exploring how their commitment to originality, authenticity, and integrity translates across all different mediums from music, to fashion, and of course, fitness. Over the course of the weekend, celebrities as disparate as Nina Dobrev, Solange, and stylist Monica Rose all stopped by to express their enthusiasm for the genderless, generation-spanning shoe, and they certainly aren’t the only mega-famous fans of this particular piece of footwear.

As an ambassador for the brand, naturally, Gigi can be spotted in this sneaker on an almost daily basis. But partnerships aside, the supermodel would undoubtedly still find her way to this style as the shoe’s simple, clean design provides the perfect blank canvas and serves as balance for some of her crazier, more fashion-forward ensembles. And as her stylist Rose told the crowd assembled at the Classics Crib, “I create a lot of her everyday looks, but she always throws a Gigi twist into it, which I love, and I think looks more effortless and more her personal style.”

Sophie Turner also appears to be a fan of this throw-on-and-go look, pairing her Classic Leathers with her Canadian tuxedo for a casual outing in N.Y.C. with her new boyfriend Joe Jonas. And Ruby Rose perfectly demonstrated how to do a high-low mix, pairing her kicks with a pair of grey jogger sweatpants and a technicolor fur coat in a funky pattern.

Clearly, Big Little Liars star Zoë Kravitz thought the sneaker added to her minimalist aesthetic as well, keeping her ensemble chic and monochrome by pairing an all-black pair with black jeans, a leather trench coat, and big, dark sunglasses. And if you needed any further evidence these shoes actually work for every type of occasion you can imagine, Tove Lo liked her metallic copper-colored sneakers so much she even wore them on the MTV VMAs red carpet last year. Proof that a good pair of sneakers should be able to take you straight from the gym to a black tie gala.