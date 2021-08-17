Supermodels and Celebs Are Flocking to This Under-the-Radar Activewear Brand — and We're Spilling the Secret

Noli offers a range of trend-forward leggings (with butt-lifting powers that editors are also fans of), chic sports bra, and sweat-wicking tops that are just as suited for workouts as they are for Saturday morning errands (Fox wore this flattering tank top out in Los Angeles last month). The pieces are made from sculpting performance fabrics that comfortably hold you in and keep you dry. Not to mention, everything from the bottoms to the bras are buttery soft — so much so that some pieces, like the best-selling MVP Leggings, almost feel like velvet.