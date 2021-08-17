Supermodels and Celebs Are Flocking to This Under-the-Radar Activewear Brand — and We're Spilling the Secret
Celebs are all about their workout attire, and it doesn't take a fashion expert to recognize that. Stars often step out for their daily errands while wearing some sort of leggings and sports bra set. When they're headed to a workout they will, of course, also be wearing a workout set.
But one question still stands: Which activewear brand is the most loved in Hollywood?I It's probably not something we can provide a definitive answer for because the options are so wide-ranging — but there is a label that's been gaining a lot of momentum among the stars. And now, we're spilling the secret.
Noli Yoga has quietly been taking over the celebrity and supermodel activewear scene for months, building a fanbase that includes Jenna Dewan, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez (who made its crystal-embellished face mask fly off the shelves), Alessandra Ambrosio, and Jasmine Tookes. That list will only continue to grow as more catch wind of this under-the-radar brand.
Noli offers a range of trend-forward leggings (with butt-lifting powers that editors are also fans of), chic sports bra, and sweat-wicking tops that are just as suited for workouts as they are for Saturday morning errands (Fox wore this flattering tank top out in Los Angeles last month). The pieces are made from sculpting performance fabrics that comfortably hold you in and keep you dry. Not to mention, everything from the bottoms to the bras are buttery soft — so much so that some pieces, like the best-selling MVP Leggings, almost feel like velvet.
If you're curious to try out the workout apparel that's enamored celebs 'round Hollywood, you're in luck, because right now, you can score an extra 30 percent off sitewide by using the code EXTRA30 at checkout. Best sellers like the MVP Leggings models love, the Mocha Ribbed Tank Top that has Fox's stamp of approval, and the bold serpent set that Dewan and Schwarzenegger own are all included.
Get ready to experience Noli Yoga's next-level comfort for yourself. Shop our favorite pieces, below.
