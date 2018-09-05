7 Brands Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing That Are Probably at Your Local Mall

Whether they’re attending a major award show or a casual interview, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Taylor Swift are usually dazzling in the most extravagant—and, we might add, most expensive—clothes from brands that are likely a little over-budget for our wallets. But when it comes to street style, some of our favorite Hollywood A-listers surprisingly live in labels that you also probably have stashed in your closets. From Zara to Anthropologie to J.Crew, scroll down to shop the pieces celebs have worn from seven brands you can (probably) find at your local mall.

American Eagle

Kendall Jenner, 22, models for a number of high-end brands, but she still loves sporting a few affordable ones, too. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was recently photographed playing basketball in a denim-on-denim look from American Eagle Outfitters—proving that you can wear all-denim everything, and shoot some hoops in style.

Splash News

Buy It! AE Denim Cami Crop Top, $20.99 (orig. $34.95); ae.com

Buy It! AE Super Soft Jegging, $34.96 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

American Apparel

The oldest Kardashian sister has been spotted galavanting around Europe all summer, wearing a handful of cute swimsuits. While Kourtney loves to sport some pretty pricey pieces, she recently wore a fuschia metallic one-piece from the mall brand, American Apparel.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Buy It! Metallic Halter Sunsuit, $38; americanapparel.com

Anthropologie

Pippa Middleton has a pretty relatable closet with many budget-friendly brands we love. She’s worn a pair of gingham pants from J.Crew, and most recently, she wore this maeve floral dress from Anthropologie (twice!). Dress it up with a pair of flats or heels, or keep it casual with Pippa’s favorite Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

MEGA

Buy It! Celestia Embroidered Dress, $99.95 (orig. $158); anthropologie.com

J.Crew

Meghan Markle has always loved the budget-friendly label, J.Crew—even before she was the Duchess of Sussex. In 2016, she posted a picture on her now deleted Instagram, wearing a quilted puffer vest from J.Crew while cooking the Thanksgiving Day turkey. More recently, she wore a navy and blue wool coat from J.Crew during a royal engagement with Prince Harry, and it sold out immediately. Luckily, it just got re-stocked, so you better hurry if you want the same one for yourself!

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Buy It! Tipped Wrap Coat in Italian Stadium Cloth, $298; jcrew.com

Madewell

Taylor Swift has a slight obsession with Madewell. The Reputation singer has worn tons of pieces from the brand, including the denim button-front crop top, the Madewell x Veja Esplar sneakers, and the high-rise denim boyshorts. Take a cue from Taylor and add a few of her denim faves to your closet to help you transition into fall.

Edward Opi/Splash News

Buy It! Madewell Denim Button-Front Crop Top, $54.99 (orig. $62); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell x Veja Esplar Low Sneakers, $130; madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell High-Rise Denim Boyshorts in Faded Black, $74.50; madewell.com

Steve Madden

Cardi B wants to make you look rich with a pair of boots that surprisingly cost under $100. In 2017, the Bronx rapper teamed up with the beloved shoe brand, Steve Madden, to bring her fans a pair of over-the-knee boots that she’s been spotted wearing around.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Buy It! Dominique Boots, $99.95; stevemadden.com

Zara

The commoner-turned-royal has a few fashion faves from brands most of us shop at. On the same day Meghan Markle stepped out in a Mackage coat for her first royal outing, Kate Middleton pulled out her chic, check coat from Zara (that’s sadly sold out). But after a little searching, we found one that’s almost identical—and it’s from Zara, too! She has also been spotted in a Zara blue and white striped shirtdress earlier this summer.

LDNPIX/MEGA

Buy It! Check Tweed Coat, $119; zara.com