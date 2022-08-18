Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are Already Swapping Their Summer Sandals for These Classic Fall Shoes

An ideal summer footwear lineup includes strappy sandals, flip-flops, and comfy slides. But the season is winding down, which means it's almost time to switch out your shoe rack — and some celebrities have already beaten you to the punch.

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lily Collins all wore the same timeless shoe that we reach for like clockwork every fall: loafers. Bieber styled a slinky LBD with white socks and black Chanel loafers, while Collins explored a park in a cream-colored pair, which complemented her mustard puff-sleeve dress. Jenner, on the other hand, was spotted in Los Angeles in a barely-there black bandeau top, an ombre midi skirt, and patent leather loafers.

While the supermodel's pick from The Row rings in at a whopping $1,050, the classic shoes don't have to cost you a pretty penny. Take these Franco Sarto loafers, for example, which are on sale at Amazon for as little as $80 right now.

Buy It! Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flat, $79.12 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Loafers have never gone out of style, but last winter, they were everywhere. Karlie Kloss stepped out in her trusty jeans-and-loafers combo multiple times, Bella Hadid wore a cheetah print pair in Paris, and Jenner herself revived the chunky '90s version while browsing art galleries in New York City.

Since then, the loafer love has only grown stronger: Just last month, influencer Emma Chamberlain's "summer uniform" — which includes a chunky pair of loafers over white socks — went viral on TikTok.

It's safe to say that loafers are a footwear staple, and their comfort and versatility prove why. You can wear them anywhere, from the office with jeans and a blazer to date night with a romantic dress. Ranging from chunky picks like this Steve Madden pair that features a trendy gold chain to sleeker, understated styles like this polished Franco Sarto loafer, which comes in 11 colors, there's a loafer for everyone's taste.

While black is the classic choice, brown, tan, and white shades are just as versatile, and Collins showcased how to wear lighter-hued loafers with a pretty dress during these end-of-summer days. Below, find your perfect pair of loafers before fall rolls around and shelves are inevitably cleared out.

Buy It! Sarto by Franco Sarto Eda Loafer, $99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Lawrence Bone Multi, $99.95; stevemadden.com

Buy It! Steve Madden Lando Black Leather, $99.95; stevemadden.com

Buy It! Free People Lug Sole Loafer, $148; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell the Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather, $158; madewell.com

Buy It! Everlane the Gum Sole Penny Loafer, $160; everlane.com

